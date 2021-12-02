Search icon
PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan looks gorgeous wearing pink sequins sharara

Take a peek at Sara Ali Khan's most recent photographs.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Dec 02, 2021, 06:27 PM IST

Sara Ali Khan enjoys wearing traditional and ethnic attire. Even on a casual work outing, the actress is comfortable wearing a salwar suit or sharara . The Kedarnath actor was recently seen sporting a simple yet stylish sharara.

1. Sara Ali Khan wears sharara

Sara Ali Khan wears sharara
1/5

Sara Ali Khan wore a pink sequins sharara and looked stunning.

2. Sara Ali Khan's look

Sara Ali Khan's look
2/5

Sara Ali Khan completed her traditional ensemble with pink juttis and a matching mask.

3. Sara Ali Khan's accessories

Sara Ali Khan's accessories
3/5

Sara Ali Khan completed her ensemble with a slew of brightly coloured bangles on her left wrist.

4. Sara Ali Khan's no makeup look

Sara Ali Khan's no makeup look
4/5

Sara Ali Khan showed off her glowing skin by going out without any make-up on.

5. Sara Ali Khan papped

Sara Ali Khan papped
5/5

Sara Ali Khan was photographed as she exited her Pilates session. She waved to the photographers and had her pictures taken.

