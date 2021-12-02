PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan looks gorgeous wearing pink sequins sharara

Take a peek at Sara Ali Khan's most recent photographs.
Sara Ali Khan enjoys wearing traditional and ethnic attire. Even on a casual work outing, the actress is comfortable wearing a salwar suit or sharara . The Kedarnath actor was recently seen sporting a simple yet stylish sharara.
1. Sara Ali Khan wears sharara
Sara Ali Khan wore a pink sequins sharara and looked stunning.
2. Sara Ali Khan's look
Sara Ali Khan completed her traditional ensemble with pink juttis and a matching mask.
3. Sara Ali Khan's accessories
Sara Ali Khan completed her ensemble with a slew of brightly coloured bangles on her left wrist.
4. Sara Ali Khan's no makeup look
Sara Ali Khan showed off her glowing skin by going out without any make-up on.
5. Sara Ali Khan papped
Sara Ali Khan was photographed as she exited her Pilates session. She waved to the photographers and had her pictures taken.