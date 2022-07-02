Photos that prove Major star Sobhita Dhulipala is perfect mixture of being 'sexy and elegant'

Sobhita Dhulipala isn't just a fine performer, but she's also an ace social media user. Do you need proof? We have 6 of them.
Do you know the common link between Raman Raghav 2.0, Goodachaari, Made In Heaven, and the latest released Major? A fine performer who has stunned the audience with her oomph looks and impressive acting chops, Sobhita Dhulipala. Apart from being an enchantress, and a fine performer, she's also a pro at her social media game. Let's take a sneak peek at 6 of her different looks that will prove our claim. (All images source: Sobhita Dhulipala Instagram)
1. Yo stunner!
Sobhita Dhulipala looks stunning in the casuals. Will you agree with us, if we say that this was her look for a movie screening? Yup, she's a showstopper and knows how to steal the limelight.
2. The early journey of Sobhita Dhulipala
Before entering into films, Sobhita made an impression in the glamour world by being Femina Miss India 2013.
3. The elegant side of Sobhita
Look at her, doesn't she look like an elegant doll in a traditional saree.
4. Sobhita Dhulipala's breakthrough
After making her debut in Bollywood with Anurag Kashyap's Raman Raghav 2.0, Sobhita stunned everyone with her impressive acting chops in Made in Heaven.
5. The honest side of Sobhita Dhulipala
Let's borrow some honesty from Sobhita. In here, Sobhita frankly added that rather than working out, she clicked random pics for her gym look.
6. Upcoming projects of Sobhita Dhulipala
After impressing the masses with Major, Sobhita will next be seen in Mani Ratnam's much-awaited, Ponniyin Selvan Part One.