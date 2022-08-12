Search icon
Photos that prove Laal Singh Chaddha star Kareena Kapoor is a true fashion icon

Laal Singh Chaddha actress Kareena Kapoor is one of the most stylish actresses in Bollywood, she knows how to turn heads with her glamorous outfits.

Laal Singh Chaddha actress Kareena Kapoor, who has been ruling the film industry ever since she entered Bollywood, never fails to give us fashion goals. Be it her style, glamour, films, or her children, she never fails to make headlines. (All images: Kareena Kapoor/Instagram)

Let's take at some of her stylish photos:

1. Black outfit for Koffee with Karan 7

Black outfit for Koffee with Karan 7
1/6

Kareena Kapoor impressed us when she opted for a stylish black outfit when she appeared on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee with Karan 7 with Laal Singh Chaddha co-star Aamir Khan.

2. Kareena Kapoor in red-white short skirt

Kareena Kapoor in red-white short skirt
2/6

Kareena Kapoor looks stunning in a red-white skirt and printed jacket at a beach.

3. White shirt-denim pants and a hat

White shirt-denim pants and a hat
3/6

Kareena Kapoor stunned everyone when she shared pictures in white shirt and denim pants, she was looking mesmerising.

4. Kareena Kapoor in black top

Kareena Kapoor in black top
4/6

Laal Singh Chaddha actress Kareena Kapoor turns heads in a black outfit. It seems the actress' favourite colour is black.

5. Maternity look

Maternity look
5/6

Kareena gave us major fashion goals when she was pregnant, this picture proves the same. 

6. At Karan Johar's birthday party

At Karan Johar's birthday party
6/6

Kareena Kapoor turned heads when she appeared in a silver dress at Karan Johar's 50th birthday party.

