Photos that prove Ishita Advani as fashionista like her sister Kiara Advani

Fashion and glamour run in the genes of Advanis, and Kiara Advani's sister Ishita's photos prove it.
Kiara Advani's sister Ishita Advani is as pretty and glamorous as the actress. However, unlike her sister, Ishita is a lawyer by profession. Without much ado, let's take a look at the photos that prove her on-point fashion game. (Images source: Ishita Advani Instagram)
1. Ishita Advani- The slayer
With sea-green lehenga choli and wide black eyewear, Ishita Advani qualifies to be called the perfect slayer.
2. Ishita Advani with her soulmate
Here Ishita Advani is posing with her long-time boyfriend-turned-husband, Karma Vivan. Ishita knows how to carry heavy lehenga choli like a pro, and this photo proves it.
3. Ishita Advani and Karma Vivan- The rocking duo
In this photo, Ishita Advani dons the grey bikini top with a silver short skirt perfectly. The pink stole completes her look, and Vivan's addition completes the photo.
4. Charm it like Ishita Advani
It is not easy to don such heavy traditional suits with perfection, but Ishita Advani certainly knows how to do it.
5. Ishita Advani's lehenga choli with floral jewellery
This photo is from Ishita Advani's wedding function. With green designer lehenga choli and floral jewellery, Advani is looking amazingly stunning.