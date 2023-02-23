Search icon
Photos that prove Ishita Advani as fashionista like her sister Kiara Advani

Fashion and glamour run in the genes of Advanis, and Kiara Advani's sister Ishita's photos prove it.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Feb 23, 2023, 11:51 AM IST

Kiara Advani's sister Ishita Advani is as pretty and glamorous as the actress. However, unlike her sister, Ishita is a lawyer by profession. Without much ado, let's take a look at the photos that prove her on-point fashion game. (Images source: Ishita Advani Instagram) 

1. Ishita Advani- The slayer

With sea-green lehenga choli and wide black eyewear, Ishita Advani qualifies to be called the perfect slayer. 

2. Ishita Advani with her soulmate

Here Ishita Advani is posing with her long-time boyfriend-turned-husband, Karma Vivan. Ishita knows how to carry heavy lehenga choli like a pro, and this photo proves it. 

3. Ishita Advani and Karma Vivan- The rocking duo

In this photo, Ishita Advani dons the grey bikini top with a silver short skirt perfectly. The pink stole completes her look, and Vivan's addition completes the photo. 

4. Charm it like Ishita Advani

It is not easy to don such heavy traditional suits with perfection, but Ishita Advani certainly knows how to do it. 

5. Ishita Advani's lehenga choli with floral jewellery

This photo is from Ishita Advani's wedding function. With green designer lehenga choli and floral jewellery, Advani is looking amazingly stunning. 

