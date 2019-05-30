Photos: Suhana Khan redefines gorgeous in ethnic wear at friend's wedding

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan was seen at the Mehendi ceremony with her cousins at a family wedding

Suhana Khan is undoubtedly a social media star. The otherwise private starkid is always in news for her leaked photos and videos. In a recent incident, photos of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter from a family wedding have started floating on the internet.

These images from the Mehendi ceremony of one of her family members, like one can expect have gone viral. Suhana Khan looks nothing less than gorgeous as she dons an ethnic wear at the ceremony. The yet-to-become-actress definitely knows how to carry style.

Suhana Khan was recently in news since she celebrated her friend Athena Browning's birthday in London. Suhana was also spotted with a mystery guy there, which raised many eyebrows. She however is back with her girl gang and is rocking it like always.

Here, check out her looks: