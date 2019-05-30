Photos: Suhana Khan redefines gorgeous in ethnic wear at friend's wedding

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan was seen at the Mehendi ceremony with her cousins at a family wedding
Suhana Khan is undoubtedly a social media star. The otherwise private starkid is always in news for her leaked photos and videos. In a recent incident, photos of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter from a family wedding have started floating on the internet.
These images from the Mehendi ceremony of one of her family members, like one can expect have gone viral. Suhana Khan looks nothing less than gorgeous as she dons an ethnic wear at the ceremony. The yet-to-become-actress definitely knows how to carry style.
Suhana Khan was recently in news since she celebrated her friend Athena Browning's birthday in London. Suhana was also spotted with a mystery guy there, which raised many eyebrows. She however is back with her girl gang and is rocking it like always.
Here, check out her looks:
1. The stunner
Suhana Khan attended a family wedding with her cousins. The cousins can also be seen in the photo.
2. What she wore
Suhana Khan wore a green salwar suit for the occassion, and she looked absolutely stunning in it!
3. Always the one with the fashion sense
Suhana Khan, a social media favourite, has always been in news thanks to her fashion sense.
4. The much-awaited Bollywood debut
Suhana Khan is yet to make her debut as an actress in Bollywood film, like her superstar father Shah Rukh Khan.
5. The super-talented girl
Suhana Khan has shown a keen interest in acting and even works in plays. Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, wants her to complete studies before becoming an actress.
(All photos via Instagram/Suhana Khan__fb)