Photos: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are living it up in Thailand with kids Misha and Zain

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are spending a long-awaited holiday in Phuket, Thailand with their kids Misha and Zain Kapoor

  May 24, 2019, 11:45 AM IST

Shahid Kapoor, after unveiling the trailer of his much-awaited film Kabir Singh, left for a holiday with his family. Kabir Singh is the Hindi adaptation of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy, which starred Vijay Deverakonda. Shahid's performance in the trailer became the talk of the town.

The actor left Mumbai with his family, including wife Mira Rajput, daughter Misha and son Zain. Shahid Kapoor then unveiled his Madame Tussauds wax statue in Singapore. The actor is now chilling in Phuket, Thailand with his whole family.

From going on a bicycle ride on the streets of Phuket to twinning with their little one to chilling by the pool, Shahid and Mira are doing it all. Interestingly, while most Bollywood celebrities pick Maldives to go on a vacation, Shahid picked Phuket as his relaxation spot.

Here, see photos from their vacation:

1. Mother and daughter twinning

Mother and daughter twinning
1/4

Can there be anything cuter than a mother and daughter twinning? Mira Rajput and Misha both wore a dress with blue and white stripes.

2. Cycling on the streets of Phuket

Cycling on the streets of Phuket
2/4

Mira shared a photo of her and Shahid taking over the streets of Phuket on a bicycle. She captioned it, "Monkey on my back", thus hinting that Misha and Zain also accompanied them for the ride.

3. Whatta life!

Whatta life!
3/4

Mira also shared Instagram stories of them receiving floating breakfast. Shahid and Mira were most probably chilling in the pool of their resort, where they got the special treatment.

4. Why Shahid really left from Mumbai

Why Shahid really left from Mumbai
4/4

Shahid Kapoor unveiled his Madame Tussauds wax statue a day after he, along with Mira Rajput, Misha and Zain Kapoor, left from Mumbai airport. The family then went ahead with their Phuket vacation.

 

(All photos via Instagram)

