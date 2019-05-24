Photos: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are living it up in Thailand with kids Misha and Zain

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are spending a long-awaited holiday in Phuket, Thailand with their kids Misha and Zain Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor, after unveiling the trailer of his much-awaited film Kabir Singh, left for a holiday with his family. Kabir Singh is the Hindi adaptation of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy, which starred Vijay Deverakonda. Shahid's performance in the trailer became the talk of the town.

The actor left Mumbai with his family, including wife Mira Rajput, daughter Misha and son Zain. Shahid Kapoor then unveiled his Madame Tussauds wax statue in Singapore. The actor is now chilling in Phuket, Thailand with his whole family.

From going on a bicycle ride on the streets of Phuket to twinning with their little one to chilling by the pool, Shahid and Mira are doing it all. Interestingly, while most Bollywood celebrities pick Maldives to go on a vacation, Shahid picked Phuket as his relaxation spot.

Here, see photos from their vacation: