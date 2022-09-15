PHOTOS: Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal’s pre-wedding ceremonies to be held at iconic 110 year-old venue

5/5

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal first met in 2012 while working on the set of Fukrey. For the third instalment of the series, Fukrey 3, they will also appear together once more on screen. Ali proposed to Richa in 2019 after seven years of dating, and they were planning to wed in 2020. However, the Covid-19 pandemic forced a postponement of the wedding.