PHOTOS: Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal’s pre-wedding ceremonies to be held at iconic 110 year-old venue

Let's take a look at Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal's pre-wedding ceremonies venue.
The rumours surrounding Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding have been circulating for a while. According to sources, the couple plans to exchange vows during the first week of October 2022.
1. Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal's pre-wedding venue
One of the locations for Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's pre-wedding festivities is a prestigious and historic club in India. The Delhi Gymkhana Club, one of the oldest and most prestigious locations in the nation, was founded in 1913.
One of the ceremonies will be held at the location. There is reportedly an almost 37-year wait list to join the club.
2. Richa Chadha's pre-wedding ceremony's outfits
While it is now widely known that the Jodi has five functions, Richa is rumoured to have five separate designers working on her outfits, including an international label.
3. Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal's wedding date
Richa and Ali will begin their pre-wedding festivities in Delhi at the end of September, and they will continue there through October 2. The wedding will take place in Mumbai on October 6, and the reception will follow on October 7.
4. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's work schedule
Richa Chadha appears to be working nonstop in between her demanding workload to organise an exciting wedding for her and her fiancé, Ali Fazal. In between takes on the Heeramandi sets, the actress holds all of her meetings and plans her wedding with her crew.
5. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's relaionship
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal first met in 2012 while working on the set of Fukrey. For the third instalment of the series, Fukrey 3, they will also appear together once more on screen. Ali proposed to Richa in 2019 after seven years of dating, and they were planning to wed in 2020. However, the Covid-19 pandemic forced a postponement of the wedding.