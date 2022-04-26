Photos of Sara Tendulkar that prove Sachin Tendulkar's daughter is Bollywood ready

Before we see Sara Tendulkar make her on-screen debut, here are some photos of her that prove she's certainly Bollywood ready! Have a look.
Grapevine is abuzz with rumours that God of Cricket Sachin Tendulkar's 24-year-old daughter Sara Tendulkar will soon be making her Bollywood debut. Sara, who often makes headlines for her chic fashion choices, postcard-worthy Instagram photos from her travels and her striking candid pictures, made her modelling debut in December 2021. Therefore, news that she could make her Hindi film industry debut soon, comes as no surprise.
A source was quoted telling bollywoodlife.com, "Sara might make her Bollywood debut soon. She has been very much interested in acting and she has even taken a few acting lessons as she does some brand endorsements." The source further added, "Sara who often maintains a low key profile might leave the audience surprised with her acting skills. She is extremely talented and her parents are extremely supportive of whatever decision she makes."
But before we see Sara make her big-screen debut, here are some photos of her that prove she's certainly Bollywood ready! Have a look.
1. Sara Tendulkar: Magic hour
Sara Tendulkar looks lovely in an orange dress as she enjoys getting candidly clicked during the golden hour. With a chic dress, simple hairdo and minimal makeup, Sara's look is totally on point!
2. Sara Tendulkar: Classy yet chic
Clad in an olive green ruched dress, hair styled in a neat yet messy bun, a delicate gold chain around the neck teamed with a matching bracelet and white footwear, Sara Tendulkar exuded elegance as she posed for the pictures.
3. Sara Tendulkar: Black beauty
Sara Tendulkar looks stunning in black traditional attire featuring a modern silhouette.
4. Sara Tendulkar: Fitness enthusiast
Sara Tendulkar has often left netizens floored with her flawless beauty and fit body. A fitness enthusiast, netizens have often pointed out in the comments section of Sara's posts how she could give any B-town diva a run for her money.
5. Sara Tendulkar: Charming looks
Sara Tendulkar's infectious smile often leaves her fans in awe of her. With chic fashion choices, flawless looks and a million-dollar smile seems like Sara surely was meant to conquer the industry with her looks and persona.