Photos of Nysa Devgan, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan, Sara Ali Khan partying with Orry go viral

Recently Orhan Awatramani has shared photos from a party in which several star kids can be seen together.
Orhan Awatramani ‘Orry’ is often seen partying with star kids like Nysa Devgan, Sara Ali Khan, Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, Ananya Panday and several others. Recently Orhan Awatramani has shared photos from a party in which several star kids can be seen together. Let’s take a look at some of the best photos from the party:
1. Sara Ali Khan and Orhan Awatramani 'Orry'
Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan is seen in this picture with Orhan Awatramani. This picture has gone viral.
2. Nysa Devgan and Orry
Nysa Devgan and Orry are very good friends and are often seen partying together.
3. Suhana Khan with Orry
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is also a good friend of Orry.
4. Ananya Panday with Orry
Ananya Panday's pic with Orry has gone viral.
5. Khushi Kapoor with Orry
Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor is often seen partying with Orry.
6. Aryan Khan with Orry and a friend
Aryan Khan is often seen partying with Orry and other star kids.