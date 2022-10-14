Search icon
Photos: Malaika Arora looks chic in green co-ord set, pairs it with Superman socks

Take a look at Malaika Arora's stunning photos here.

  Oct 14, 2022

Malaika Arora frequently causes an internet frenzy with her photographs. On her most recent outing, she made a fashion statement once more, and the pictures are worth seeing.

(All photos: Viral Bhayani)

1. Malaika Arora's outfit

Malaika Arora can be seen wearing a stunning green co-ord set that looked fab on her.

2. Malaika Arora's Superman socks

Malaika Arora paired her outfit with white and red Superman socks.

3. Malaika Arora papped

Malaika Arora was clicked by paps while she was entering her car during her latest outing. 

4. Malaika Arora's hairstyle

Malaika Arora kept it simple with her hairstyle. She left them open and it suited her well.

5. Malaika Arora's social media

Malaika Arora enjoys a massive following of 16.5 million followers.

