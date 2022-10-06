Search icon
Photos: Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, others attend Kalyanaraman family Navratri celebrations

Actors Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Nagarjuna, R Madhavan, and Prithviraj Sukumaran were among the attendees.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Oct 06, 2022, 12:05 PM IST

Several celebrities from the Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu cinema industries recently attended a Navratri party that the Kalyanaraman family hosted at their home. Actors Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Nagarjuna, R Madhavan, and Prithviraj Sukumaran were among the attendees. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

1. Ranbir Kapoor attends Navratri celebrations

Ranbir Kapoor attends Navratri celebrations
1/6

Ranbir Kapoor also attended the celebrity-studded event and posed for pictures as well.

2. Katrina Kaif at Kalyanaraman family Navratri celebrations

Katrina Kaif at Kalyanaraman family Navratri celebrations
2/6

In her exquisite attire, Katrina Kaif was seen looking stunning.

3. Nagarjuna poses with other guests

Nagarjuna poses with other guests
3/6

During the celebrations, Nagarjuna was spotted smiling and posing joyfully with Katrina Kaif and others.

4. R Madhavan attends Navratri celebrations

R Madhavan attends Navratri celebrations
4/6

R Madhavan was spotted interacting with the other guests during the celebrations.

5. Kalyanaraman family

Kalyanaraman family
5/6

The well-known Kalyan Jewellers company is owned by the Kalyanaraman family. Every year, they have a Navratri puja that attracts a number of famous people. Numerous movie stars attended again this year.

6. Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif's upcoming projects

Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif's upcoming projects
6/6

Ranbir's most recent appearance was in the Brahmastra Part One- Shiva movie. The movie has became the highest-earning Hindi movie of the year after generating over Rs 425 crore at the box office. The last time we saw Katrina was in the box office hit Sooryavanshi in 2021. She is now getting ready for the release of Phone Bhoot.

