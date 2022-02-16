Photos: Kajol, Alka Yagnik, Biswajit Chatterjee reach Bappil Lahiri's home after musician's demise

Many celebrities from the film industry have reached Bappi Da's home to pay their tributes to the late singer-composer.
Legendary singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, who popularised disco music in the Hindi film industry in the 1980s and 90s, passed away on Tuesday night (February 15) at the age of 69 in Mumbai. Bappi Da, as he was fondly called in the Hindi film industry, was born as Alokesh Lahiri in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal to Bengali musicians Aparesh Lahiri and Bansuri Lahiri in 1952.
Many celebrities from the film industry have reached his home on Wednesday morning to pay their tributes to the late musician. (All photos: Viral Bhayani)
1. Kajol with mom Tanuja
Kajol arrived at Bappi Lahiri's home with her mother Tanuja. Bappi Lahiri belonged to the extended Mukherjee-Samarth family, which also included the 'My Name Is Khan' actress.
2. Alka Yagnik
Alka Yagnik arrived at the late singer's residence to pay her condolences. The singer collaborated with the music director for several songs in Bengali films.
3. Biswajit Chatterjee
The veteran actor Biswajit Chatterjee, who starred in several Hindi and Bengali hit films including 'Bees Saal Baad' and 'Chowringhee', also paid his respects.
4. Sharbani Mukherjee
Belonging to the Mukherjee-Samarth family, Sharbani was also spotted at Bappi Lahiri's residence. She had made her debut in Bollywood with the war film 'Border'.
5. Bappi Lahiri funeral
Bappi Lahiri's funeral will take place tomorrow, February 17 after his son composer Bappa Lahiri arrives from the USA, as stated by the family.