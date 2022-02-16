Photos: Kajol, Alka Yagnik, Biswajit Chatterjee reach Bappil Lahiri's home after musician's demise

Legendary singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, who popularised disco music in the Hindi film industry in the 1980s and 90s, passed away on Tuesday night (February 15) at the age of 69 in Mumbai. Bappi Da, as he was fondly called in the Hindi film industry, was born as Alokesh Lahiri in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal to Bengali musicians Aparesh Lahiri and Bansuri Lahiri in 1952.

Many celebrities from the film industry have reached his home on Wednesday morning to pay their tributes to the late musician. (All photos: Viral Bhayani)