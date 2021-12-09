PHOTOS: 'Chaka Chak' girl Sara Ali Khan shows off colourful lehenga, pics go viral

Sara Ali Khan's song from her upcoming film 'Chaka Chak' is a blockbuster hit.
Sara Ali Khan looks graceful and beautiful in a coloured, embroidered lehenga in her latest pictures that the 'Kedarnath' actor has posted on her Instagram account.
1. Sara Ali Khan's magnificent look
Sara Ali Khan wore a printed black sleeveless blouse to match her colourful lehenga. Her entire attire looked magnificent and elegant. Daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Sara Ali Khan is one of the most popular star kids in the Hindi film industry.
2. The 'Chaka Chak' girl Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan has made Madhuri Dixit Nene, Ananya Panday, and Ranveer Singh groove to the blockbuster song 'Chaka Chak' from her upcoming film 'Atrangi Re'. The film also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in leading roles.
3. Sara Ali Khan's outfit
Sara Ali Khan's colourful lehenga is styled by the famous fashion designer Tanya Ghavri who has worked with leading ladies of the Hindi film industry - Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and many more.
4. Sara Ali Khan's 'Chakachak' post
Sara captioned the photos as "Chakachak" with a bling, a star and a starry eyes emojis. Her fans loved the pictures as they flooded the comments section with red hearts, fire and eyes with hearts emojis.
5. Sara Ali Khan's films
Sara Ali Khan made a samshing debut in the Hindi film industry with two back-to-back films in a row - 'Kedarnath' releasing in the first week of December 2018 and 'Simmba' releasing in the last week of December 2018. She has acted in two other films till date - Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal' and David Dhawan's 'Coolie No. 1'.