Photos: Brahmastra star Alia Bhatt’s maternity style is chic yet comfortable

Alia Bhatt dropped a photo on her Instagram handle revealing that she's expecting her first baby with actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor. Alongside a photo from the hospital in which Alia is seen happily looking at a monitor on which a heart emoji has been placed to conceal the actual sonography output, the actress wrote in the caption, "Our baby ….. coming soon."
1. Alia Bhatt's brick red dress
Alia Bhatt was dressed in a stunning brick-red dress with a slit at the bottom in the photo.
2. Alia Bhatt's lavender coat
Alia Bhatt can be seen keeping it casual. She is dressed in jeans, a white top, and a coat that is lavender in colour.
3. Alia Bhatt's pink suit
At a press conference in Hyderabad, Alia Bhatt donned a pink suit with the phrase Baby On Board inscribed on the back.
4. Alia Bhatt's red polka dot dress
In this picture, Alia Bhatt is wearing a flowy red dress with polka dots on it.
5. Alia Bhatt's pink frill top
In this adorable picture, Alia Bhatt can be seen sporting a pink ruffled top, black bottoms, and a black shrug.
6. Alia Bhatt's beige shirt
Alia Bhatt may be seen sporting a beige shirt with pants to keep things chic but casual.