PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt looks drop-dead gorgeous in red saree, shares stunning pictures

Alia Bhatt looked drop-dead gorgeous in red saree that the actor wore at the 'RRR' trailer launch event in Mumbai.
Alia Bhatt is a fashion icon in Bollywood. Her sensuous and sizzling style statement has been the talk of the B-town since the actor made her debut in the Hindi film industry in 2012. Be it her casual chic look in 'Dear Zindagi' or her beautiful ethnic look in 'Kalank' - Alia Bhatt has always been at her A-game when it comes to fashion. In the recent set of pictures that the actor shared on her Instagram Stories, Alia looked drop-dead gorgeous in a stunning red saree. Take a look at the beautiful pictures here.
1. Alia Bhatt's outfit
Alia Bhatt looked elegant and beautiful in a plain red saree. Her sequin blouse had a plunging neckline. Her saree was draped perfectly and Alia looked like a queen in the pictures. (Image source: Alia Bhatt Instagram)
2. Alia Bhatt's makeup
Alia left her hair open and she highlighted her flushed cheeks. The 'Student of the Year' accessorised herself with gold dangling earrings, a ring and a pair of platform slippers. (Image source: Alia Bhatt Instagram)
3. Alia Bhatt at the 'RRR' trailer launch
Alia Bhatt's red saree glamorous look was for the 'RRR' trailer launch in Mumbai. The film will release on 7th January 2022. (Image source: Viral Bhayani)
4. 'RRR' is S. S. Rajamouli's highly-anticipated period drama
The trailer launch was attended by the entire cast of the film - Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt along with the director S. S. Rajamouli. Rajamouli's 'RRR' comes after his magnum opus 'Baahubali: The Beginning' and 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion'. (Image source: Viral Bhayani)
5. Alia Bhatt blushed when asked this question
The highlight of the event was when Alia Bhatt was seen blushing when asked if 'R' is her lucky alphabet, pointing out that she has a 'R' (Ranbir Kapoor) in her personal life and also referring to the film's title 'RRR'. The actor blushed and admitted that she is stumped by the question. She candidly replied, "R is a lovely alphabet but so is A."
6. Alia Bhatt's future projects
Alia Bhatt has a solid line of upcoming films. Her next projects include 'Gangubai Kathiadwadi', 'Brahmastra', 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', and 'Jee Le Zaraa'. (Image source: Viral Bhayani)