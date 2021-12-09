PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt looks drop-dead gorgeous in red saree, shares stunning pictures

Alia Bhatt is a fashion icon in Bollywood. Her sensuous and sizzling style statement has been the talk of the B-town since the actor made her debut in the Hindi film industry in 2012. Be it her casual chic look in 'Dear Zindagi' or her beautiful ethnic look in 'Kalank' - Alia Bhatt has always been at her A-game when it comes to fashion. In the recent set of pictures that the actor shared on her Instagram Stories, Alia looked drop-dead gorgeous in a stunning red saree. Take a look at the beautiful pictures here.