PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt, Athiya Shetty, Vaani Kapoor arrive for Aditya Seal-Anushka Ranjan’s wedding

Take a look at the photos of the wedding guests who arrived.

  • Nov 21, 2021, 08:53 PM IST

The wait is finally over! Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan have finally sealed the knot, and the ceremony was attended by a slew of celebrities. They had been dating for over four years before deciding to marry. Pictures of the celebrities arriving at the location have gone viral. A video of the two exchanging varmalas are also receiving a lot of love from netizens.

1. Aditya Seal arrives with the Baraat

While taking barat to the wedding venue, Aditya Seal was seen dancing.

2. Alia Bhatt arrives

As she arrived for the wedding, Alia Bhatt was seen smiling and laughing in her car with her sister Shaheen.

3. Athiya Shetty arrives

Athiya Shetty was seen entering in a pink lehenga that she looked lovely in.

4. Poonam Dhillon arrives

At the star-studded celebration, Poonam Dhillon was also present. For the wedding, she wore a lovely golden saare.

5. Neena Gupta arrives

Veteran actress Neena Gupta came to give her best wishes to Aditya Seal-Anushka Ranjan’.

6. Kyrstle D'Souza arrives

Kyrstle D'Souza arrived to her friend's wedding wearing a lovely pink lehenga.

7. Vaani Kapoor arrives

Vaani Kapoor arrived at the wedding wearing a stunning white lehenga.

