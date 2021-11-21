PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt, Athiya Shetty, Vaani Kapoor arrive for Aditya Seal-Anushka Ranjan’s wedding

The wait is finally over! Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan have finally sealed the knot, and the ceremony was attended by a slew of celebrities. They had been dating for over four years before deciding to marry. Pictures of the celebrities arriving at the location have gone viral. A video of the two exchanging varmalas are also receiving a lot of love from netizens.