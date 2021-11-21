PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt, Athiya Shetty, Vaani Kapoor arrive for Aditya Seal-Anushka Ranjan’s wedding

Take a look at the photos of the wedding guests who arrived.
The wait is finally over! Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan have finally sealed the knot, and the ceremony was attended by a slew of celebrities. They had been dating for over four years before deciding to marry. Pictures of the celebrities arriving at the location have gone viral. A video of the two exchanging varmalas are also receiving a lot of love from netizens.
1. Aditya Seal arrives with the Baraat
While taking barat to the wedding venue, Aditya Seal was seen dancing.
2. Alia Bhatt arrives
As she arrived for the wedding, Alia Bhatt was seen smiling and laughing in her car with her sister Shaheen.
3. Athiya Shetty arrives
Athiya Shetty was seen entering in a pink lehenga that she looked lovely in.
4. Poonam Dhillon arrives
At the star-studded celebration, Poonam Dhillon was also present. For the wedding, she wore a lovely golden saare.
5. Neena Gupta arrives
Veteran actress Neena Gupta came to give her best wishes to Aditya Seal-Anushka Ranjan’.
6. Kyrstle D'Souza arrives
Kyrstle D'Souza arrived to her friend's wedding wearing a lovely pink lehenga.
7. Vaani Kapoor arrives
Vaani Kapoor arrived at the wedding wearing a stunning white lehenga.