Phone Bhoot: Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi show their dance moves in film's music launch

Team Phone Bhoot had a mega music launch with its primary cast, and they set the stage on fire. Let's take a look at the music launch in pictures.
Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer horror-comedy Phone Bhoot will soon hit cinemas. Before the movie's release, team Phone Bhoot organised a grand music launch of the film. Let's take a look at the event. (All images source: Twitter)
1. Katrina Kaif
Let's start with the biggest star of the film. Katrina Kaif was elated to show-off her bhootiya power before the media. Phone Bhoot is Kaif's first film after marrying Vicky Kaushal, and that's what makes the movie more special.
2. Ishaan Khatter
Here's the youngest ghostbuster Ishaan Khatter posing for the media before he took centerstage with his impressive dance moves.
3. Siddhant Chaturvedi
Here comes the senior ghostbuster Siddhant Chaturvedi. The actor impressed the masses with Gully Boy and Gehraiyaan. With Phone Bhoo, this is Chaturvedi's second comedy film after Bunty Aur Babli 2.
4. Katrina Kaif- Siddhant Chaturvedi- Ishaan Khatter
Here's the promising trio of entertainers. Katrina, Siddhant and Ishaan charmed the audience and the media with their moves at the music launch.
5. Ishaan and Siddhant's masti with media
Here are the ghostbuster duo Ishaan and Siddhant showing off their dance moves, and involving the media with their masti. Phone Bhoot will release in cinemas on November 4.