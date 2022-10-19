Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Phone Bhoot: Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi show their dance moves in film's music launch

Team Phone Bhoot had a mega music launch with its primary cast, and they set the stage on fire. Let's take a look at the music launch in pictures.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Oct 19, 2022, 08:00 PM IST

Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer horror-comedy Phone Bhoot will soon hit cinemas. Before the movie's release, team Phone Bhoot organised a grand music launch of the film. Let's take a look at the event. (All images source: Twitter) 

1. Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif
1/5

Let's start with the biggest star of the film. Katrina Kaif was elated to show-off her bhootiya power before the media. Phone Bhoot is Kaif's first film after marrying Vicky Kaushal, and that's what makes the movie more special. 

2. Ishaan Khatter

Ishaan Khatter
2/5

Here's the youngest ghostbuster Ishaan Khatter posing for the media before he took centerstage with his impressive dance moves. 

3. Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Chaturvedi
3/5

Here comes the senior ghostbuster Siddhant Chaturvedi. The actor impressed the masses with Gully Boy and Gehraiyaan. With Phone Bhoo, this is Chaturvedi's second comedy film after Bunty Aur Babli 2. 

4. Katrina Kaif- Siddhant Chaturvedi- Ishaan Khatter

Katrina Kaif- Siddhant Chaturvedi- Ishaan Khatter
4/5

Here's the promising trio of entertainers. Katrina, Siddhant and Ishaan charmed the audience and the media with their moves at the music launch. 

5. Ishaan and Siddhant's masti with media

Ishaan and Siddhant's masti with media
5/5

Here are the ghostbuster duo Ishaan and Siddhant showing off their dance moves, and involving the media with their masti. Phone Bhoot will release in cinemas on November 4. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Skincare: get a healthy and glowing skin at home
ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Top 5 impactful players who will miss the tournament due to injury
2022 Range Rover launched in India, check the images of the luxury SUV
In Pics: 20 quadrillion ants live on Earth, some amazing facts you might not have known
Diwali 2022: Here are 5 financial gift ideas to give to your family, friends this festive season
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 488 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 20
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.