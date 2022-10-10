Phone Bhoot: Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Farhan Akhtar, Jackie Shroff attend trailer launch

Here are all the photos from the trailer launch of Phone Bhoot starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

The trailer for the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi was launched in Juhu, Mumbai on October 10, Monday. Farhan Akhtar and Jackie Shroff were also seen at the event. (All images: Viral Bhayani)