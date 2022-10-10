Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Phone Bhoot: Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Farhan Akhtar, Jackie Shroff attend trailer launch

Here are all the photos from the trailer launch of Phone Bhoot starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Oct 10, 2022, 02:41 PM IST

The trailer for the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi was launched in Juhu, Mumbai on October 10, Monday. Farhan Akhtar and Jackie Shroff were also seen at the event. (All images: Viral Bhayani)

1. Phone Bhoot star cast

Phone Bhoot star cast
1/6

The three leading stars of Phone Bhoot - Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi make striking poses at the trailer launch in Mumbai.

2. Katrina, Ishaan, and Siddhant in Koffee With Karan 7

Katrina, Ishaan, and Siddhant in Koffee With Karan 7
2/6

The trio of Katrina, Ishaan, and Siddhant even promoted the upcoming movie in a hilarious episode of Karan Johar's popular talk show Koffee With Karan 7.

3. Jackie Shroff and Farhan Akhtar

Jackie Shroff and Farhan Akhtar
3/6

Farhan Akhtar has co-produced the film with Ritesh Sidhwani under his banner Excel Entertainment. Jackie Shroff will be seen in the film in a major role.

4. Ishaan, Siddhant, and Katrina share a hearty laugh

Ishaan, Siddhant, and Katrina share a hearty laugh
4/6

The Pippa actor, the Gully Boy actor, and the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress are seen having a hearty laugh in this candid click from the trailer launch.

5. Phone Bhoot cast with producers and director

Phone Bhoot cast with producers and director
5/6

The leading cast of the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot is visible here with the director Gurmmeet Singh and producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

6. Phone Bhoot release date

Phone Bhoot release date
6/6

The film, written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, is slated to release in theatres worldwide on November 4, 2022.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Queen Elizabeth II death: Helen Mirren, Claire Foy, Olivia Coleman; actresses who played Her Majesty on-screen
Apple iPhone 13 Pro, Apple Watch Series 3 and other products Apple may kill on September 7, here’s why
5 protein lunch recipes you should add to your diet
Newlyweds Vignesh Shivan-Nayanthara's romantic photos from Spain go viral
The Crown, The Unlikely Queen, A Royal Night Out: Movies, series on the life of late Queen Elizabeth II
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 478 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 10
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.