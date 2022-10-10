Phone Bhoot: Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Farhan Akhtar, Jackie Shroff attend trailer launch

Here are all the photos from the trailer launch of Phone Bhoot starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi.
The trailer for the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi was launched in Juhu, Mumbai on October 10, Monday. Farhan Akhtar and Jackie Shroff were also seen at the event. (All images: Viral Bhayani)
1. Phone Bhoot star cast
The three leading stars of Phone Bhoot - Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi make striking poses at the trailer launch in Mumbai.
2. Katrina, Ishaan, and Siddhant in Koffee With Karan 7
The trio of Katrina, Ishaan, and Siddhant even promoted the upcoming movie in a hilarious episode of Karan Johar's popular talk show Koffee With Karan 7.
3. Jackie Shroff and Farhan Akhtar
Farhan Akhtar has co-produced the film with Ritesh Sidhwani under his banner Excel Entertainment. Jackie Shroff will be seen in the film in a major role.
4. Ishaan, Siddhant, and Katrina share a hearty laugh
The Pippa actor, the Gully Boy actor, and the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress are seen having a hearty laugh in this candid click from the trailer launch.
5. Phone Bhoot cast with producers and director
The leading cast of the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot is visible here with the director Gurmmeet Singh and producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.
6. Phone Bhoot release date
The film, written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, is slated to release in theatres worldwide on November 4, 2022.