Pathaan star Deepika Padukone unveils FIFA World Cup trophy with former Spanish player Iker Casillas

Check out the photos of Deepika Padukone unveiling the FIFA World Cup trophy.
The Pathaan actress Deepika Padukone unveiled the FIFA World Cup trophy ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final between France and Argentina at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar. (All images: Twitter)
1. Deepika Padukone with Iker Casillas
Deepika Padukone was seen with the Spanish former goalkeeper Iker Casillas while she unveiled the coveted FIFA World Cup trophy in front of thousands of people.
2. Netizens called Deepika Padukone the 'Queen of Bollywood'
As soon as Deepika's photos from Qatar came out on social media, her fans made the pictures viral on social media and called her the 'Queen of Bollywood'.
3. Deepika Padukone as Louis Vuitton brand ambassador
The FIFA World Cup trophy arrived at the Lusail Stadium in a specially commissioned Louis Vuitton trunk, escorted by the Pathaan actress and Casillas, who now works as a football commentator.
4. 2022 FIFA World Cup Final
The 2022 FIFA World Cup Final is taking place between Lionel Messi-led Argentina and Hugo Lloris-led France on the national day of Qatar, December 18.
5. Pathaan promotions at FIFA World Cup
Before Deepika, Shah Rukh Khan promoted Pathaan at the FIFA World Cup when he came to the Jio Studios and discussed football and Bollywood with Wayne Rooney.