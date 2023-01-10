Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan-John Abraham's clash, Deepika Padukone's aerial stunt; best moments from trailer

Finally, the trailer of Pathaan is here, and it is a certified blockbuster. Let's decode the best moments from the trailer.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jan 10, 2023, 11:39 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan will surely create havoc at the box office, and the theatrical trailer proved it. The 2.34 minutes trailer is full of mind-blowing action set pieces. Let's take a look at the best moments from the trailer. (Image source: Screengrab)

1. Raw, rugged, injured yet deadly Pathaan aka Shah Rukh Khan

Raw, rugged, injured yet deadly Pathaan aka Shah Rukh Khan
1/6

What else could you ask for, Pathaan aka Shah Rukh Khan looks raw, rugged, and injured, but a ruthless killing machine. This one-man-army act will surely bring the house down. 

2. The sinister John Abraham

The sinister John Abraham
2/6

John Abraham nails the grey-shade character, and Pathaan will be another fine example of it. The trailer starts with John, and this alone proves the fact that Abraham will be an integral part of the film. 

3. Sexy, sensuous, but deadly Deepika Padukone

Sexy, sensuous, but deadly Deepika Padukone
3/6

Deepika Padukone stars as a hot, sexy, sensuous spy who means business. She and Pathaan are on a mission to protect the India from external forces. 

4. The epic clash of Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham

The epic clash of Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham
4/6

As expected the clash of SRK and John is a grand and eye-raising visual treat. From a mid-air jetpack gunfight, to a fist fight on the rooftop of the truck, to a nail-biting bike chase, Khan VS Abraham will surely make a worth your ticket. 

5. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's eye-popping stunt

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's eye-popping stunt
5/6

Here's Deepika and Shah Rukh trying to infiltrate the villain's headquarters, and they look persistent to bring Kabir (John) down. 

6. The dialoguebaazi of Shah Rukh Khan

The dialoguebaazi of Shah Rukh Khan
6/6

Pathaan is full of seetimaar dialogues, and Shah Rukh Khan's intense voice adds more weightage to these lines. Pathaan will release in cinemas on January 25, 2023. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
FIFA World Cup 2022: Check out gorgeous WAGs of World Cup bound players
Shark Tank judge Anupam Mittal's wife is no less than a filmy beauty, see PICS
Who is Raashii Khanna? 5 unknown facts about Yodha star who made her Bollywood debut with Madras Cafe
In Pics | 'Violent blast' kills six, injures several in Turkey’s Istanbul
Virat Kohli vs Cristiano Ronaldo: 6 similarities between two legends
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Moscow-Goa flight makes emergency landing in Jamnagar after bomb threat
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.