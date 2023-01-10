Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan-John Abraham's clash, Deepika Padukone's aerial stunt; best moments from trailer

Finally, the trailer of Pathaan is here, and it is a certified blockbuster. Let's decode the best moments from the trailer.
Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan will surely create havoc at the box office, and the theatrical trailer proved it. The 2.34 minutes trailer is full of mind-blowing action set pieces. Let's take a look at the best moments from the trailer. (Image source: Screengrab)
1. Raw, rugged, injured yet deadly Pathaan aka Shah Rukh Khan
What else could you ask for, Pathaan aka Shah Rukh Khan looks raw, rugged, and injured, but a ruthless killing machine. This one-man-army act will surely bring the house down.
2. The sinister John Abraham
John Abraham nails the grey-shade character, and Pathaan will be another fine example of it. The trailer starts with John, and this alone proves the fact that Abraham will be an integral part of the film.
3. Sexy, sensuous, but deadly Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone stars as a hot, sexy, sensuous spy who means business. She and Pathaan are on a mission to protect the India from external forces.
4. The epic clash of Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham
As expected the clash of SRK and John is a grand and eye-raising visual treat. From a mid-air jetpack gunfight, to a fist fight on the rooftop of the truck, to a nail-biting bike chase, Khan VS Abraham will surely make a worth your ticket.
5. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's eye-popping stunt
Here's Deepika and Shah Rukh trying to infiltrate the villain's headquarters, and they look persistent to bring Kabir (John) down.
6. The dialoguebaazi of Shah Rukh Khan
Pathaan is full of seetimaar dialogues, and Shah Rukh Khan's intense voice adds more weightage to these lines. Pathaan will release in cinemas on January 25, 2023.