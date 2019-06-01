Party All Night! From Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan to Ananya Panday, it's raining star kids in the city

Star kids namely Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and others were snapped while heading out for dinner in the city on Friday. Check out the photos.

It was raining star kids of Bollywood in Mumbai from the past few days. Several of them were snapped while heading to the party not only on a Friday night. They were also seen having a midweek fun too. Yes, we are talking about Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's stunning children Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan, who are currently in the city due to summer holidays. Vacation means reuniting with friends and letting their hair down to party all night! Well, that's what they both did.

Aryan and Suhana were snapped with their best friends Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and Ahaan Panday while heading to a popular restaurant in Mumbai. They were seen in their fashionable best and walked in an entourage while making their way to the dinner outing. It is definitely a treat to one's eyes to see these star kids stepping out in the city.

Check out the photos below: