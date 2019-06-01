Party All Night! From Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan to Ananya Panday, it's raining star kids in the city

Star kids namely Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and others were snapped while heading out for dinner in the city on Friday. Check out the photos.
It was raining star kids of Bollywood in Mumbai from the past few days. Several of them were snapped while heading to the party not only on a Friday night. They were also seen having a midweek fun too. Yes, we are talking about Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's stunning children Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan, who are currently in the city due to summer holidays. Vacation means reuniting with friends and letting their hair down to party all night! Well, that's what they both did.
Aryan and Suhana were snapped with their best friends Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and Ahaan Panday while heading to a popular restaurant in Mumbai. They were seen in their fashionable best and walked in an entourage while making their way to the dinner outing. It is definitely a treat to one's eyes to see these star kids stepping out in the city.
Check out the photos below:
1. Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan
While heading to a restaurant, siblings Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan were seen twinning in black.
Aryan sported a handsome look wearing a black T-Shirt and military pants with matching sneakers.
While Suhana looked pretty in a black tee and matching denim playsuit. A pair of pink sneakers and hoop earrings rounded her chic look.
2. Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday was spotted with a friend while making her way to the restro. She wore a white cami top and high waisted military pants. Suede boots and hoop earrings completed her look out.
3. Shanaya Kapoor
Shanaya Kapoor looked beautiful in a black sheer top and blue printed jeans. She wore it with strappy heels and carried a golden sling bag.
4. Ahaan Panday
Ananya's cousin and Deanne Panday's son Ahaan Panday was also clicked at the party. The injured young lad was seen all smiles while posing for the paps. He wore a white T-Shirt and black cargo pants.
5. Alaia F
Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Jawaani Jaaneman. She was also snapped with them not on Friday night, but Wednesday. She looked pretty in a black one-shoulder top with a short denim skirt. She paired it up with printed sneakers and carried a denim jacket in her hand.
6. Aryan Khan, again!!!
For brother AbRam Khan's sixth birthday bash celebrated on Wednesday night, Aryan wore a gunshot printed red sweatshirt with military pants and silver shoes.
7. Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor
While for the same, Ananya was seen in a floral printed tube top and white short denim skirt. She paired it up with white sneakers.
On the other hand, Shanaya was seen in a striped shirt and high-waisted denim skirt.
(All photos via Yogen Shah)