Parineeti Chopra stuns in classy black saree, drops stylish photos on Instagram

Take a look at Parineeti Chopra's latest photos in a black saree going viral on social media.
Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram account on Saturday, May 7, and stunned everyone with beautiful clicks in a black saree. The Ladies vs Ricky Bahl actress looked like a royal queen in the photos. Have a look. (All images: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram)
1. Parineeti Chopra exudes royalty vibes
Wearing a black saree, Parineeti Chopra looked extremely elegant in the photos that the actress shared on Instagram with the caption, "We need a saree emoji".
2. Parineeti Chopra's photos go viral
Parineeti Chopra's photos in black saree have been trending on social media since the Shuddh Desi Romance actress shared them on her social media.
3. Parineeti Chopra receives immense love
Parineeti's fans and followers showered love and praises on the actress in the comments section calling her queen, gorgeous, priceless, and beauty in black.
4. Parineeti Chopra is a National Award winner
Parineeti Chopra was honoured with the National Film Award - Special Mention for her amazing performance in the romantic thriller Ishaqzaade.
5. Parineeti Chopra's upcoming film
Parineeti will be seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, and Anupam Kher. Its release date hasn't been announced yet.