Parineeti Chopra stuns in classy black saree, drops stylish photos on Instagram

Take a look at Parineeti Chopra's latest photos in a black saree going viral on social media.

  • DNA Web Team
  • May 08, 2022, 01:14 PM IST

Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram account on Saturday, May 7, and stunned everyone with beautiful clicks in a black saree. The Ladies vs Ricky Bahl actress looked like a royal queen in the photos. Have a look. (All images: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram)

1. Parineeti Chopra exudes royalty vibes

1/5

Wearing a black saree, Parineeti Chopra looked extremely elegant in the photos that the actress shared on Instagram with the caption, "We need a saree emoji".

2. Parineeti Chopra's photos go viral

2/5

Parineeti Chopra's photos in black saree have been trending on social media since the Shuddh Desi Romance actress shared them on her social media.

3. Parineeti Chopra receives immense love

3/5

Parineeti's fans and followers showered love and praises on the actress in the comments section calling her queen, gorgeous, priceless, and beauty in black.

4. Parineeti Chopra is a National Award winner

4/5

Parineeti Chopra was honoured with the National Film Award - Special Mention for her amazing performance in the romantic thriller Ishaqzaade.

5. Parineeti Chopra's upcoming film

5/5

Parineeti will be seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, and Anupam Kher. Its release date hasn't been announced yet.

