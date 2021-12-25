Search icon
Parineeti Chopra stuns in black co-ord set, drops bold photos

Take a look at these photos that Parineeti Chopra shared on Instagram.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Dec 25, 2021, 08:07 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra's cousin sister, Parineeti Chopra, is well-known for her parts in films such as 'Ladies VS Ricky Bahl' and others.

In addition to acting, the actress has recently become a fitness model, flaunting her toned physique in Instagram images. She continues to upload lovely photos of herself, which her admirers adore. She recently posted pics in a black co-ord set, and the internet can't stop talking about it.

1. Parineeti Chopra's outfit

Parineeti Chopra's outfit
1/5

Parineeti Chopra is dressed in a black co-ord set with a plunging neckline inside, which adds oomph to the whole look.

2. Parineeti Chopra's makeup

Parineeti Chopra's makeup
2/5

Parineeti Chopra kept her makeup simple. She's wearing blush, a hint of nude lipstick, and a bit of eyeshadow.

3. Parineeti Chopra's hair

Parineeti Chopra's hair
3/5

Parineeti Chopra wore her hair down over her shoulders and left it open.

4. Parineeti Chopra's pose

Parineeti Chopra's pose
4/5

Parineeti Chopra looked stunning in front of the camera. In the photos, she can be seen glaring at the lens with a very intense expression.

5. Parineeti Chopra's Instagram post

Parineeti Chopra's Instagram post
5/5

Parineeti Chopra took to Instagram and shared three photos in the black outfit and captioned it with a black heart.

