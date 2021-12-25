Parineeti Chopra stuns in black co-ord set, drops bold photos

Take a look at these photos that Parineeti Chopra shared on Instagram.
Priyanka Chopra's cousin sister, Parineeti Chopra, is well-known for her parts in films such as 'Ladies VS Ricky Bahl' and others.
In addition to acting, the actress has recently become a fitness model, flaunting her toned physique in Instagram images. She continues to upload lovely photos of herself, which her admirers adore. She recently posted pics in a black co-ord set, and the internet can't stop talking about it.
1. Parineeti Chopra's outfit
Parineeti Chopra is dressed in a black co-ord set with a plunging neckline inside, which adds oomph to the whole look.
2. Parineeti Chopra's makeup
Parineeti Chopra kept her makeup simple. She's wearing blush, a hint of nude lipstick, and a bit of eyeshadow.
3. Parineeti Chopra's hair
Parineeti Chopra wore her hair down over her shoulders and left it open.
4. Parineeti Chopra's pose
Parineeti Chopra looked stunning in front of the camera. In the photos, she can be seen glaring at the lens with a very intense expression.
5. Parineeti Chopra's Instagram post
Parineeti Chopra took to Instagram and shared three photos in the black outfit and captioned it with a black heart.