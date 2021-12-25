Parineeti Chopra stuns in black co-ord set, drops bold photos

Take a look at these photos that Parineeti Chopra shared on Instagram.

Priyanka Chopra's cousin sister, Parineeti Chopra, is well-known for her parts in films such as 'Ladies VS Ricky Bahl' and others.

In addition to acting, the actress has recently become a fitness model, flaunting her toned physique in Instagram images. She continues to upload lovely photos of herself, which her admirers adore. She recently posted pics in a black co-ord set, and the internet can't stop talking about it.