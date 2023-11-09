Parineeti Chopra goes for girls trip with mom, mom-in-law at Maldives, viral pics win the internet: 'Ocean’s 6 anyone'

Parineeti Chopra shared photos from her trip to the Maldives, and the internet is in awe of her cool family.
Actress Parineeti Chopra won the internet after she dropped photos from her recent trip to the Maldives. What impressed netizens were Parineeti's partners-in-crime, her mother and mother-in-law. Let's take a look at the pictures. (Image source: Parineeti Chopra Instagram)
1. Parineeti Chopra enjoys the blue
Here's Parineeti Chopra enjoying the vibes of picturesque Maldives.
2. Parineeti Chopra with her girls gang
Here's Parineeti Chopra's girl gang, her partners-in-crime, her mother Reena Chopra and her mother-in-law, Raghav Chadha's mother, Alka Chadha.
3. Parineeti Chopra says hello to nature
In this photo, Parineeti Chopra is seen cycling through beautiful nature and giving Love You Zindagi vibes
4. Parineeti Chopra's latest photos win the internet
Parineeti's throwback photos from the Maldives trip impressed netizens. An internet user gave a movie title to the group picture, "Ocean's 6 anyone." Another internet user wrote, "You are actually so gorgeous."
5. Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha: The new internet favourite jodi
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot with each other in an intimate wedding ceremony attended by their family members and friends at Udaipur's Leela Palace on September 24. Parineeti and Raghav have been internet favourites, and their photos are been loved by the actresses' fans.