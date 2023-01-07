Search icon
Palak Tiwari looks sizzling hot in bustier top with leather pants, netizens ask 'thand nahi lagti kya'

Palak Tiwari's recent public spotting has left netizens confused. Here are the reactions of social media users.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jan 07, 2023, 03:40 PM IST

Palak Tiwari knows how to grab eyeballs and attention. Recently, Palak was spotted in Mumbai, and she looked smoking hot in a maroon bustier top paired with brown leather pants. However, the netizens are puzzled by Palak's confidence to carry the outfit in the winter season. Let's take a look at Palak's outfit and social media users' reactions.  (Image source: Viral Bhayani) 

1. Palak Tiwari making winters hot

Palak Tiwari making winters hot
1/5

Here's Palak Tiwari stepping out into the streets of Mumbai to amaze the paparazzi with her oozing sexiness. 

2. Palak Tiwari setting temperature hot with maroon bustier top

Palak Tiwari setting temperature hot with maroon bustier top
2/5

That's how you attract the flashes and attention of netizens. Palak's OOTD has certainly left viewers fascinated. 

3. Palak Tiwari gets trolled for weaning bustier top in a chilly night

Palak Tiwari gets trolled for weaning bustier top in a chilly night
3/5

As soon as Viral Bhayani shared the video of her media spotting, several users questioned her fashion choices. A user wrote, "With this kinda of body, I would prefer more decent outfits." Another user wrote, "Behen thandi nhi lag thi ky y (Sis are you not feeling cold)." One of the users asked, "Mumbai me leather Kaun pehnta hai (who wear leather in Mumbai)." A netizen added, "She needs vitamins and protein." 

4. Palak Tiwari's Bollywood debut

Palak Tiwari's Bollywood debut
4/5

Palak was supposed to make her acting debut with the horror flick Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. However, the release of the  film looks indefinitely postponed 

5. Palak Tiwari's acting debut with Salman Khan?

Palak Tiwari's acting debut with Salman Khan?
5/5

If reports are to be believed then Palak will make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Pooja Hegde, Siddharth Nigam, and Jasie Gill. The film is slated to release in April 2023. 

