Palak Tiwari looks sizzling hot in bustier top with leather pants, netizens ask 'thand nahi lagti kya'

3/5

As soon as Viral Bhayani shared the video of her media spotting, several users questioned her fashion choices. A user wrote, "With this kinda of body, I would prefer more decent outfits." Another user wrote, "Behen thandi nhi lag thi ky y (Sis are you not feeling cold)." One of the users asked, "Mumbai me leather Kaun pehnta hai (who wear leather in Mumbai)." A netizen added, "She needs vitamins and protein."