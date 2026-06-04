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Pahlaj Nihalani funeral: Late producer unites Govinda, Varun Dhawan, 90s' superstar looks visibly broken at producer's last rites

Producer Pahlaj Nihalani passed away on June 4, 2026, and his close friends and family associates attended his final journey.

Simran Singh | Jun 04, 2026, 05:40 PM IST

1.Emotionally broken Govinda

Emotionally broken Govinda
1

Pahlaj was responsible for making Govinda a superstar. The hero of Aankhen and Shola Aur Shabnam bid the final goodbye to his producer, and his moist eyes clearly reflect how deeply he's hurt with his demise. 

        View this post on Instagram                      

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

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2.Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan
2

Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan, they were among the close associates of Pahlaj. David and Pahlaj are like family. So their presence was also expected. Just like Govinda, even Varun looked emotionally weak. However, it has to be mentioned that Pahlaj brought David Dhawan, Varun, and Govinda together in one place. Hope they would mend their reported differences as well.

        View this post on Instagram                      

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

3.Shatrughan Sinha

Shatrughan Sinha
3

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha also rushed to Santacruz crematorium to attend the final rites of his friend, Pahlaj Nihalani. 

        View this post on Instagram                      

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

4.Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar
4

Producer Farhan Akhtar also attended the funeral of Pahlaj Nihalani. Even Ramesh Taurani arrived to stand in solidarity with Nihalani's family. 

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5.Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora

Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora
5

The Arora sisters, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora, were among the celebrities who attended the final journey of Pahlaj Nihalani. 

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