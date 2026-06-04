Pahlaj Nihalani funeral: Late producer unites Govinda, Varun Dhawan, 90s' superstar looks visibly broken at producer's last rites

2 . Varun Dhawan

2

Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan, they were among the close associates of Pahlaj. David and Pahlaj are like family. So their presence was also expected. Just like Govinda, even Varun looked emotionally weak. However, it has to be mentioned that Pahlaj brought David Dhawan, Varun, and Govinda together in one place. Hope they would mend their reported differences as well.

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