Pahlaj Nihalani funeral: Late producer unites Govinda, Varun Dhawan, 90s' superstar looks visibly broken at producer's last rites

BOLLYWOOD
Simran Singh | Jun 04, 2026, 05:40 PM IST
1.Emotionally broken Govinda
Pahlaj was responsible for making Govinda a superstar. The hero of Aankhen and Shola Aur Shabnam bid the final goodbye to his producer, and his moist eyes clearly reflect how deeply he's hurt with his demise.View this post on Instagram
2.Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan, they were among the close associates of Pahlaj. David and Pahlaj are like family. So their presence was also expected. Just like Govinda, even Varun looked emotionally weak. However, it has to be mentioned that Pahlaj brought David Dhawan, Varun, and Govinda together in one place. Hope they would mend their reported differences as well.View this post on Instagram
3.Shatrughan Sinha
Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha also rushed to Santacruz crematorium to attend the final rites of his friend, Pahlaj Nihalani.View this post on Instagram
4.Farhan Akhtar
Producer Farhan Akhtar also attended the funeral of Pahlaj Nihalani. Even Ramesh Taurani arrived to stand in solidarity with Nihalani's family.
5.Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora
The Arora sisters, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora, were among the celebrities who attended the final journey of Pahlaj Nihalani.