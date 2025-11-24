OTT this week (November 24-30): From Kantara Chapter One (Hindi), to Stranger Things S5, here's what to watch new on Netflix, Prime, Z5, Sony Liv

Dharmendra dies at 89: Veteran superstar's father never wanted him to become actor, never allowed him to see films, but then...
Simran Singh | Nov 24, 2025, 12:09 PM IST
1.Kantara Chapter One
Rishab Shetty-starrer, blockbuster action drama Kantara Chapter One will finally be streaming in Hindi on Prime Video, on November 27.
2.Stranger Things 5 Volume 1
A year after the devastating events of Season 4, Hawkins was left damaged and shattered by the opening of the Rifts. Volume 1 of the final season of Stranger Things reunites the gang with nightmare. The show will be streaming on November 27 on Netflix.
3.Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari
Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf star in the ensemble rom-com revolving around an extravagant marriage, which two former lovers will destroy.
4.Kevin Hart: Acting My Age
The world-renowned stand-up comedian Kevin Hart spends an hour in his stand-up show, Kevin Hart: Acting My Age, reflecting on his midlife experiences and embracing the amusing and occasionally annoying truths of ageing. The show will be premiering on November 24 on Netflix.
5.Aaryan
Vishnu Vishal stars in an investigative thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat. The plot of the film develops like a cat-and-mouse game, with Azhagar taunting the police and revealing his victims an hour before their murders. The movie will premiere on Netflix on November 28.