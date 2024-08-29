Only actor to beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir at box office; gave more hits than all 3 combined, made Rs 6000 crore in...

This actor not only out-earned the three Khans at the box office but gave more hits than them combined over a decade
The three Khans – Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aamir – have dominated Hindi cinema for about 30 years now. The three actors have been at the top of the box office virtually unchallenged all this while. In fact, in all this time, only one actor has managed to dethrone all of them and that too for a prolonged period. This actor pipped the Khans in terms of number of hits as well as box office revenue, before fading back at the box office rather curiously
1. The three Khans’ enviable box office record
Salman and Aamir debuted in 1988 while Shah Rukh joined them in Bollywood in 1992. Since then, the three Khans have given 93 hits and together grossed over Rs 20,000 crore at the global box office
2. Only actor to beat the three Khans
Yet, there was a period from 2008-19 when Akshay Kumar dethroned them. During this period, Akshay Kumar acted in over 40 films, which grossed a collective Rs 6000 crore at the box office. Salman Khan was second with a gross of Rs 5000 crore and Aamir hot on his heels. Shah Rukh, who saw a lean patch during this time period, grossed ‘only’ Rs 3500 crore in these 11 years
3. How Akshay Kumar gave more hits than the Khans combined
But Akshay wasn’t ahead of the Khans in terms of just revenue. In sheer hit count, he beat the Khasn even after taking their combined numbers. From 2008-19, Akshay gave 35 hits, almost three per year. In comparison, the Khans together had 30 hits with Salman alone giving 15 of them
4. Akshay Kumar’s transformation from action star to box office king
In the 90s, Akshay Kumar was one of the other ‘promising’ actors behind the Khans and was known for his action films. But his comedy turn post 2000 and transformation into a mass star around 2007 elevated him at the box office, turning his films into sure shot hits
5. Akshay Kumar’s recent career setbacks
But the pandemic put a roadblock in Akshay’s golden run at the box office. From 2021-24, Akshay has given nine flops at the box office, including big ones like Samrat Prithviraj and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Only two of his recent films – Sooryavanshi and OMG 2 – have worked at the box office
6. Akshay Kumar’s upcoming films
Akshay is quite well place to recover his lost form, starting with a cameo in Singham Again. He will then be seen in lead roles in Sky Force and Welcome to the Jungle, both releasing in 2024. In 2025, Akshay will be seen in Jolly LLB 3, Shankara, Hera Pheri 3. He has also joined Maddock Horror Universe, reportedly as a villain