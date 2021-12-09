Meet bridegroom Vicky Kaushal and bride Katrina Kaif's families

While Vicky and Katrina's wedding takes place today, in the meantime, let us introduce you to the Ladkewale and Ladkiwale aka families of the couple.
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are setting new couple goals and their big-fat wedding that will take place at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rakasthan today (December 9), has already become the hottest topic of the month. While we are keeping you updated about all the information about the wedding, in the meantime, let us also introduce you to the Ladkewale and Ladkiwale aka families of the couple.
1. Vicky Kaushal Family: Parents Sham and Veena Kaushal
'Sardar Udham' actor's parents -- father Sham Kaushal is an acclaimed stunt coordinator and action director, while his mother Veena Kaushal is a loving mother and a homemaker. (Image Source: Vicky Kaushal Instagram)
2. Vicky Kaushal Family: Brother Sunny Kaushal
Sunny Kaushal is the little brother of the groom Vicky Kaushal and like his elder sibling, he's also an actor. Sunny made his debut with 'Sunshine Music Tours and Travels,' and is known for 'Gold,' 'Bhangra Paa Le,' and much-recent 'Shiddat.' (Source: Sunny Kaushal Instagram)
3. Katrina Kaif Family: Mother Suzanne Turcotte
Meet Suzanne Turcotte (on the right), a single mother, a teacher and an active social worker. She has played an important role and inspired Kaif to stand up for noble causes. (Source: Facebook Mary Teresa)
4. Katrina Kaif Family: Brother Sebastien Turcotte
Sebastien Turcotte (on the right) is the brother of Katrina and by profession, he is a furniture designer. (Source: Facebook)
5. Katrina Kaif Family: elder Sister Stephanie Turcotte
Reportedly, unlike Katrina, her sister Stephanie Turcotte (on the left) is a reserved person. (Source: Stephanie Facebook)
6. Katrina Kaif Family: Elder Sister Christine Turcotte
Katrina's second sister Christine Turcotte is a homemaker, whereas her third elder sister Natacha Turcotte is a jewellery designer. (Source: Christine Facebook)
7. Katrina Kaif Family: Younger Sister Isabelle Kaif
Isabelle Kaif is the second sister who is also a Bollywood actress, she made her debut this year with 'Time To Dance,' opposite Sooraj Pancholi. (Source: Isabelle Instagram)
8. Katrina Kaif Family: Sisters Sonia Turcotte and Melissa Turcotte
Melissa is a mathematician scholar, on the other side, Sonia is the youngest sister of the clan and she's a photographer and designer by profession. (Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram)