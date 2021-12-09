Meet bridegroom Vicky Kaushal and bride Katrina Kaif's families

While Vicky and Katrina's wedding takes place today, in the meantime, let us introduce you to the Ladkewale and Ladkiwale aka families of the couple.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are setting new couple goals and their big-fat wedding that will take place at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rakasthan today (December 9), has already become the hottest topic of the month. While we are keeping you updated about all the information about the wedding, in the meantime, let us also introduce you to the Ladkewale and Ladkiwale aka families of the couple.