Oh, baby, baby! From Amy Jackson to Arjun Rampal: Celebs who're to embrace parenthood before marriage

Brazilian beauty Bruna Abdullah has revealed that she is five months preggers with fiance Allan Fraser. The actress, who was last seen in 2018’s Udanchhoo, met and fell in love with Allan while on a holiday in Bali. They got engaged last year in July but the I Luv Hate Storys actress is in no hurry to tie the knot. “A marriage certificate is nothing but a piece of paper, which is simply not enough to bind two people together. Some couples get divorced, while some live together unhappily and even cheat on each other. I believe nothing but love keeps people together. It is widely believed that marriage is a symbol of love. But is it really?” she told a leading newspaper. Calling her baby “the most beautiful surprise of our lives,” she went on to say that Allan and she are ready for parenthood.