Oh, baby, baby! From Amy Jackson to Arjun Rampal: Celebs who're to embrace parenthood before marriage

...Celebrities who are getting ready for parenthood (marriage can follow)
Who doesn’t love babies! We do. While having a child out of wedlock isn’t new — Neena Gupta had daughter Masaba with cricketer Vivian Richards and Sarika’s daughters Shruti and Akshara were born before her marriage to Kamal Haasan — it seems to be sheer co-incidence that a number of recent pregnancies are being announced by couples who are yet to tie the knot. The to-be-parents are more than happy to share the good news with the world through social media. And why not, we say!
1. Amy Jackson and George Panayiotou
Amy Jackson (left); The pic that she shared on Instagram
With March 31 celebrated as Mother’s Day in the UK, British model and the actress with an enviable bod, Amy Jackson posted a silhouette image of herself with her billionaire fiancé George Panayiotou, where her baby bump can be seen. She wrote ‘I’ve been waiting to shout it from the roof tops, and today, being Mother’s Day, it couldn’t be a more perfect time... I already love you more than anything in this world, the purest most honest love. We can’t wait to meet you our little Libra one’ (Sic). The 2.0 actress has since then posted a few images, each one more adorable than the other. She recently made her first red carpet appearance since announcing her pregnancy at the BAFTA TV Awards wearing a scarlet gown.
2. Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades
Arjun Rampal (left); The pic that he shared on Instagram
The Bollywood hunk and his South African model-actress girlfriend have been reportedly living in for a while. But it did take everyone by surprise when he posted a sweet black-and-white image of Gabriella and him, flaunting her baby bump, with the caption ‘Blessed to have you and start all over again....thank you baby for this baby’. She responded by posting the same image on her social media account with the words ‘Grateful for you two, can’t wait to meet you …’ Arjun was previously married to former Miss India Mehr Jessia with whom he has two daughters — Maahika and Myra.
3. Bruna Abdullah and Allan Fraser
Brazilian beauty Bruna Abdullah has revealed that she is five months preggers with fiance Allan Fraser. The actress, who was last seen in 2018’s Udanchhoo, met and fell in love with Allan while on a holiday in Bali. They got engaged last year in July but the I Luv Hate Storys actress is in no hurry to tie the knot. “A marriage certificate is nothing but a piece of paper, which is simply not enough to bind two people together. Some couples get divorced, while some live together unhappily and even cheat on each other. I believe nothing but love keeps people together. It is widely believed that marriage is a symbol of love. But is it really?” she told a leading newspaper. Calling her baby “the most beautiful surprise of our lives,” she went on to say that Allan and she are ready for parenthood.