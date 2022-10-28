Nysa Devgun stuns in traditional lehanga, netizens say 'beautiful like mom'

Nysa Devgun has stunned the netizens by setting new festive fashion goals in a traditional lehenga. Let's take a look at the pictures.
Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgun has set fashion goals as she was captured magnificently in a traditional lehenga. Netizens are going gaga over her look, and some are even comparing it to her mother Kajol (Image source: Anita Dogre Instagram)
1. Nysa Devgun's royal look
Nysa Devgun donned designer Anita Dongre's Reyah Lehenga with Jabeen Necklace. Jr Devgun has certainly set new festive fashion goals.
2. Nysa Devgun- The stunner
Anita Dongre shared a carousel post of Nysa in her outfit, and it took the internet by storm. Netizens are stunned with the look.
3. Nysa Devgun as pretty as Kajol
The biggest compliment anyone can have is getting compared with their parents. Nysa's look caught the attention of netizens and they called her "As beautiful as her mom." A user wrote, "Her smile, beautiful like her mom." Another user wrote, "I don't know why but she @nysadevgan looks most beautiful among all star kids."
4. Nysa Devgun at her traditionally best
Nysa usually set the internet on fire with her western outfit. But she looks mesmerising in the traditional outfits.
5. Nysa Pretty Devgun
Nysa is certainly as pretty as her mother, and she is destined to take the legacy of her successful parents ahead.