Nysa Devgun stuns in traditional lehanga, netizens say 'beautiful like mom'

Nysa Devgun has stunned the netizens by setting new festive fashion goals in a traditional lehenga. Let's take a look at the pictures.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Oct 28, 2022, 08:43 PM IST

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgun has set fashion goals as she was captured magnificently in a traditional lehenga. Netizens are going gaga over her look, and some are even comparing it to her mother Kajol (Image source: Anita Dogre Instagram) 

1. Nysa Devgun's royal look

Nysa Devgun's royal look
1/5

Nysa Devgun donned designer Anita Dongre's Reyah Lehenga with Jabeen Necklace. Jr Devgun has certainly set new festive fashion goals. 

2. Nysa Devgun- The stunner

Nysa Devgun- The stunner
2/5

Anita Dongre shared a carousel post of Nysa in her outfit, and it took the internet by storm. Netizens are stunned with the look. 

3. Nysa Devgun as pretty as Kajol

Nysa Devgun as pretty as Kajol
3/5

The biggest compliment anyone can have is getting compared with their parents. Nysa's look caught the attention of netizens and they called her "As beautiful as her mom." A user wrote, "Her smile, beautiful like her mom." Another user wrote, "I don't know why but she @nysadevgan looks most beautiful among all star kids."  

4. Nysa Devgun at her traditionally best

Nysa Devgun at her traditionally best
4/5

Nysa usually set the internet on fire with her western outfit. But she looks mesmerising in the traditional outfits. 

5. Nysa Pretty Devgun

Nysa Pretty Devgun
5/5

Nysa is certainly as pretty as her mother, and she is destined to take the legacy of her successful parents ahead. 

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles in Hindi heartland
Lok Sabha Election Results: BJP's Dinesh Lal Yadav loses Azamgarh seat to SP's Dharmendra Yadav
