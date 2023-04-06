Search icon
Nysa Devgan enjoys royal stay at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace; poses with Orhan Awatramani, other friends

Nysa Devgan and her gang of friends have decided to experience shahi mehmaan nawazi. Thus, they decided to take a tour of Jaisalmer.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Apr 06, 2023, 10:13 PM IST

Bollywood's BFF Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, dropped photos with Nysa Devgan from the recent Jaislmer stay and the moments will give royal vibes. (Image source: Orhan Awatramani Instagram)

1. Orhan Awatramani starting the trip of Jaisalmer

Orhan Awatramani starting the trip of Jaisalmer
1/6

Bollywood's BFF Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, took his Instagram and dropped photos from his Jaisalmer vacation. 

2. Nysa Devgan, Orry having fun at Suryagarh Palace

Nysa Devgan, Orry having fun at Suryagarh Palace
2/6

Here's a distilled photo from Nysa Devgan's latest adventure in Jaisalmer. Nysa, Orry, and the gang are staying at the luxurious Suryagrah Palace. This Palace was also the venue of Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's wedding.  

3. Nysa Devgan enjoying the Shahi Thali

Nysa Devgan enjoying the Shahi Thali
3/6

Here's a glimpse of Nysa, Orry and the gang's delicious dinner. The group enjoyed a delicious mega thali with a glass of wine. Perfect combo, isn't it? 

4. The group photo of Nysa Devgan, Orhan Awatramani's gang

The group photo of Nysa Devgan, Orhan Awatramani's gang
4/6

Here's Nysa Devgan, Orhan Awatramani with the gang, including, entrepreneur Vedant Mahajan, Rhea Goyalansani, and Foram Thakker. 

5. Orhan Awatramani with Khushi Kapoor

Orhan Awatramani with Khushi Kapoor
5/6

Before heading to Jaisalmer, Orhan had dinner with Khushi Kapoor and others. 

6. Orhan Awatramani being the 'chick magnet'

Orhan Awatramani being the 'chick magnet'
6/6

Orhan and Khushi were accompanied with a group of friends, and they had a blast before his Jaisalmer trip. 

