Nysa Devgn charms in no makeup look, walks with father Ajay Devgn at airport

Nysa Devgn and Ajay Devgn are a cool father-daughter duo, and these photos prove it.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 02, 2023, 09:37 AM IST

Ajay Devgn and Nysa Devgan were recently spotted at the airport, and the paps were dazzled with Jr Devgan's no-make-up look. Let's check out the cool duo in the photos. (Images source: Viral Bhayani) 

1. Ajay Devgn-Nysa Devgan's cool look

Ajay Devgn-Nysa Devgan's cool look
1/7

The father-daughter duo Ajay Devgn and Nysa Devgn were spotted taking and from the airport. Nysa looked gracious in a pink top with blue jeans. Whereas, Ajay looked dapper in a black tee and jeans. 

2. Nysa Devgan acing the no makeup look

Nysa Devgan acing the no makeup look
2/7

Jr Devgan ditched the make-up, and she dazzled the paps and netizens with her no makeup look. 

3. Netizens calls Ajay Devgn-Nysa Devgan 'coolest duo'

Netizens calls Ajay Devgn-Nysa Devgan 'coolest duo'
3/7

Netizens are impressed with Ajay Devgn-Nysa Devgan. Many of the fans called them as cool father-daughter duo. 

4. Nysa Devgan and Ajay Devgn setting new airport-look goals

Nysa Devgan and Ajay Devgn setting new airport-look goals
4/7

While commenting on the photos, a few netizens even said that Nysa and Ajay are setting new airport-look goals. 

5. Ajay Devgn on Nysa Devgan's debut

Ajay Devgn on Nysa Devgan's debut
5/7

Last year in April, Ajay Devgn broke his silence on Nysa's Bollywood debut. While speaking to Film Companion, Ajay said, "Forget my daughter… I don’t know if she wants to come into this line because till this moment she’s shown disinterest. Anything can change anytime with the children. I don’t know. She is abroad, studying right now.”

6. Nysa Devgan's higher education

Nysa Devgan's higher education
6/7

Nysa is presently in Switzerland, studying International Hospitality at the Glion Institute of Higher Education. Prior to this, she was in Singapore for her schooling. Even before her debut, Nysa has plenty of fan pages on social media dedicated to her.

7. Ajay Devgn's competition with kids to stay in-sync with them

Ajay Devgn's competition with kids to stay in-sync with them
7/7

In the same interview with Film Companion, Ajay Devgn stated that "The newer generation is well prepared as they know how to speak, how to behave, how to handle social media and everything else. Our problem is that we have to kind of compete with them to stay relevant."

