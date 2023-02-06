Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

Nysa Devgn spotted with Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan in Mumbai, photos go viral

Anjini Dhawan and Nysa Devgn were looking beautiful in their glamorous outfits.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 06, 2023, 10:02 PM IST

Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgan and Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan were recently spotted together at an event in Mumbai. Nysa was looking glamorous in a red dress while Anjini was seen wearing a beautiful white dress.

Their photos went viral on social media, take a look:

1. Anjini Dhawan

Anjini Dhawan
1/5

Anjini Dhawan is Varun Dhawan's niece as she is the daughter of Siddharth Dhawan who is actor's cousin.  

2. Anjini Dhawan looks gorgerous

Anjini Dhawan looks gorgerous
2/5

Anjini Dhawan looks absolutely amazing in this gorgeous white outfit. She was wearing a side-cute short dress.

3. Nysa Devgn

Nysa Devgn
3/5

Nysa Devgn never fails to stun fans with her looks, she is one of those star kids who made headlines even before making Bollywood debut. 

4. Nysa was once stopped on Singapore bus

Nysa was once stopped on Singapore bus
4/5

While promoting her upcoming film Salaam Venky, Kajol said that her daughter Nysa is beautiful, therefore, cameras follow her everywhere. As per the report of Navbharat Times Kajol said, "Social media is part and parcel (of glamour world). She's in the news, because of us.." Kajol further added that Nysa is beautifully attractive, so even the cameras follow her too. 

5. Nysa should join industry

Nysa should join industry
5/5

The actress further added that everyone assumes that Nysa should join the industry. Also, she explained that Nysa had come to know about the baggage from a very young age, due to paparazzi culture, and the comments she received. "She has suffered a lot. Now she has grown up, so she is learning to get used to these things." Mrs Devgn added. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu to Hrithik Roshan's Vikram Vedha, Ajith Kumar's Thunivu: Upcoming movie releases on OTT
Yearender 2022: Kartik Aaryan, Anupam Kher, Yash, Jr NTR, breakthrough male performers of year
Uncover nutritional power of pine nuts: From heart health to weight management and more
Meet real Bigg Boss Vijay Vikram Singh, who faced alcoholism, rejection before getting success
Miss Universe 2023: Meet India's representative Divita Rai, check out her 'Sone Ki Chidiya' costume for pageant
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Nepal plane crash: Problem in aircraft engine led to Yeti Airlines disaster that killed 72
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.