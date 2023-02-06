Nysa Devgn spotted with Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan in Mumbai, photos go viral

Anjini Dhawan and Nysa Devgn were looking beautiful in their glamorous outfits.

Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgan and Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan were recently spotted together at an event in Mumbai. Nysa was looking glamorous in a red dress while Anjini was seen wearing a beautiful white dress.

Their photos went viral on social media, take a look: