Nysa Devgn spotted with Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan in Mumbai, photos go viral

Anjini Dhawan and Nysa Devgn were looking beautiful in their glamorous outfits.
Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgan and Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan were recently spotted together at an event in Mumbai. Nysa was looking glamorous in a red dress while Anjini was seen wearing a beautiful white dress.
Their photos went viral on social media, take a look:
1. Anjini Dhawan
Anjini Dhawan is Varun Dhawan's niece as she is the daughter of Siddharth Dhawan who is actor's cousin.
2. Anjini Dhawan looks gorgerous
Anjini Dhawan looks absolutely amazing in this gorgeous white outfit. She was wearing a side-cute short dress.
3. Nysa Devgn
Nysa Devgn never fails to stun fans with her looks, she is one of those star kids who made headlines even before making Bollywood debut.
4. Nysa was once stopped on Singapore bus
While promoting her upcoming film Salaam Venky, Kajol said that her daughter Nysa is beautiful, therefore, cameras follow her everywhere. As per the report of Navbharat Times Kajol said, "Social media is part and parcel (of glamour world). She's in the news, because of us.." Kajol further added that Nysa is beautifully attractive, so even the cameras follow her too.
5. Nysa should join industry
The actress further added that everyone assumes that Nysa should join the industry. Also, she explained that Nysa had come to know about the baggage from a very young age, due to paparazzi culture, and the comments she received. "She has suffered a lot. Now she has grown up, so she is learning to get used to these things." Mrs Devgn added.