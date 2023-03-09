photoDetails

Nysa Devgan stuns in red lehenga in new photoshoot, netizens call her 'clone of mom Kajol'; see pics

Nysa Devgan has wowed fans in her new sexy avatar in a red lehenga from a photoshoot

Nysa Devgan has stunned fans in a red lehenga and low-cut blouse in new pics from her recent photoshoot. Fans have said she looks exactly like mom Kajol.

1/5 The pictures were shared by celebrity stylist and designer Radhika Mehra on Instagram. She simply captioned the post ‘Nysa’.

2/5 The pictures see Nysa dressed in a red lehenga givig various poses, along with a candid behind-the-scenes look at the shoot as well.

3/5 Fans have said that Nysa’s appearance in the Anita Dongre lehenga is similar to how her mom Kajol looks, with many calling her a ‘clone’ of her mother.

4/5 Nysa, the daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol, is a student who has said that she is not interested in entering the show business.

