Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

Nysa Devgan stuns in red lehenga in new photoshoot, netizens call her 'clone of mom Kajol'; see pics

Nysa Devgan has wowed fans in her new sexy avatar in a red lehenga from a photoshoot

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Mar 09, 2023, 11:33 AM IST

Nysa Devgan has stunned fans in a red lehenga and low-cut blouse in new pics from her recent photoshoot. Fans have said she looks exactly like mom Kajol.

1. Nysa Devgan pics

Nysa Devgan pics
1/5

The pictures were shared by celebrity stylist and designer Radhika Mehra on Instagram. She simply captioned the post ‘Nysa’.

2. Nysa Devgan photoshoot

Nysa Devgan photoshoot
2/5

The pictures see Nysa dressed in a red lehenga givig various poses, along with a candid behind-the-scenes look at the shoot as well.

3. Nysa Devgan and Kajol

Nysa Devgan and Kajol
3/5

Fans have said that Nysa’s appearance in the Anita Dongre lehenga is similar to how her mom Kajol looks, with many calling her a ‘clone’ of her mother.

4. Nysa Devgan Bollywood

Nysa Devgan Bollywood
4/5

Nysa, the daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol, is a student who has said that she is not interested in entering the show business.

5. Nysa Devgan spotted

Nysa Devgan spotted
5/5

The 19-year-old social butterfly is often spotted around Mumbai at various events and attending parties.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Nitin Gadkari shares stunning pics of world's longest expressway, see here
Kriti Sanon looks ravishing in red dress for Shehzada promotions
Tina Dabi, Srushti Deshmukh, Athar Khan: Check out most followed IAS officers on social media
76% Indians suffering from Vitamin D deficiency: Eat these Vitamin D-rich foods for good health
Meet Samiksha Pednekar, Bhumi Pednekar's gorgeous sister who can give tough competition to several Bollywood actresses
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Woman caught smoking on Kolkata-Bengaluru IndiGo flight, arrested
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.