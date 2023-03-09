Nysa Devgan stuns in red lehenga in new photoshoot, netizens call her 'clone of mom Kajol'; see pics

Nysa Devgan has wowed fans in her new sexy avatar in a red lehenga from a photoshoot
Nysa Devgan has stunned fans in a red lehenga and low-cut blouse in new pics from her recent photoshoot. Fans have said she looks exactly like mom Kajol.
1. Nysa Devgan pics
The pictures were shared by celebrity stylist and designer Radhika Mehra on Instagram. She simply captioned the post ‘Nysa’.
2. Nysa Devgan photoshoot
The pictures see Nysa dressed in a red lehenga givig various poses, along with a candid behind-the-scenes look at the shoot as well.
3. Nysa Devgan and Kajol
Fans have said that Nysa’s appearance in the Anita Dongre lehenga is similar to how her mom Kajol looks, with many calling her a ‘clone’ of her mother.
4. Nysa Devgan Bollywood
Nysa, the daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol, is a student who has said that she is not interested in entering the show business.
5. Nysa Devgan spotted
The 19-year-old social butterfly is often spotted around Mumbai at various events and attending parties.