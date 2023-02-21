Search icon
Nysa Devgan's physical transformation will shock you, check her before and after photos

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan has gone through a stunning physical transformation.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 21, 2023, 01:56 PM IST

Nysa Devgn, Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter, remains in the news as she is often spotted partying with multiple star kids. Her photos and videos in sexy outfits go viral within minutes on social media. However, you will be surprised to know that Nysa has had an unbelievable physical transformation over the years and she looks completely unrecognisable from her old photos. Have a look at yourself. (All images: Twitter)

1. Nysa Devgn's schooling

1/5

She pursued her schooling at the Dhirubhai Ambani School in Mumbai and went to Singapore to finish her high school at the United World College of South East Asia.

2. Nysa Devgan's college education

2/5

Nysa Devgan, who is a popular face among the star kids now, is currently studying International Hospitality at Switzerland's Glion Institute of Higher Education.

3. Nysa Devgan with Orry and Vedant Mahajan

3/5

Nysa is often spotted with her best friend Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, a social media sensation, and her alleged boyfriend Vedant Mahajan who owns MVM Entertainment.

4. Nysa Devgan's plans for Bollywood debut

4/5

As shared by her parents in their multiple interviews, Nysa has shown no plans to enter Bollywood but they also state that kids can change their minds anytime.

5. Nysa Devgan with Aaman Devgan

5/5

Nysa Devgan is quite close with her cousin Aaman, the son of Ajay's sister Neelam. He is set to make his Bollywood debut opposite Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani.

