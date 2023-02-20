Nysa Devgan, Aryan Khan attend Bhumi Pednekar's sister Samiksha Pednekar's birthday bash

Bhumi Pednekar and popular celebrities were spotted attending the birthday party of Samiksha Pednekar.
Bhumi Pednekar's twin sister Samiksha Pednekar turned a year beautiful, and her close friends decided to celebrate the special day with an intimate bash. Last night, Samiksha and Bhumi were spotted in a restaurant with a few of their close associates to celebrate the former's birthday. Let's take a look.
1. Bhumi Pednekar with Shamiksha Pednekar
Will the real Bhumi please raise your hand? This will probably come into your mind after you this photo. Bhumi (on the right) was spotted posing with birthday girl Samiksha (on the left) for the paps. Unlike Bhumi, Samiksha is a lawyer and an entrepreneur.
2. Bhumi Pednekar
Next, we have the elder sister of the birthday girl, Bhumi. The talented actress looked charming in the light-brown bodycon outfit.
3. Nysa Devgan
Here comes the star attraction of the bash, Nysa Devgan. Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter dazzled the venue with her presence, and we can see the enthusiasm of the people in this photo.
4. Aryan Khan
Not only Nysa, but Aryan Khan was also the star attraction of the evening. Jr Shah Rukh Khan looked charming in casuals.
5. Orhan Awatramani
We finish our list with the best friend of Bollywood's star kids Orry aka Orhan Awatramani. Orry is also a favorite of paps, and the latter also enjoys attention from the photographers.