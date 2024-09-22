This star was called ugly child, filed case against mother, slapped Sanjeev Kumar; her husband was burnt alive at...

Tis actress was a renowned Indian actress in Hindi cinema. Over her nearly forty-year career, she appeared in more than 80 films and won a record five Filmfare Awards for Best Actress.

Life can start well, but we never know how it will turn out. Even superstars can face tragic endings. Today, we’ll talk about Nutan, a celebrated actress who later suffered from cancer and whose husband died in a fire accident.

Let's take a look at her life: