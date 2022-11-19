Nupur Shikhare, Ira Khan's fiance, son of dance teacher, is a tennis player, fitness freak; know about his humble life

Here's all you need to know about Ira Khan's fiance Nupur Shikhare.
Ira Khan, the daughter of Aamir Khan, was overjoyed when her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare proposed to her at an event a few months ago. She accepted right away, and the proposal quickly went viral. Netizens have been curious about Nupur ever since Ira started posting about him, so if you're one of them, keep reading to learn more about him.
1. Who is Nupur Shikhare?
Nupur Shikhare is a fitness trainer who frequently posts clips from his workout sessions.
2. Nupur Shikhare's relationship with Ira Khan
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare have been dating for a few years now. Ira had made their relationship Instagram official with an adorable post.
3. Nupur Shikhare's mom
Nupur Shikhare's mom is a fantastic Kathak dancer and she teaches students on a daily basis. She also has trained Sushmita Sen's daughter.
4. Nupur Shikhare trained Sushmita Sen
Nupur reportedly worked with Bollywood actor Aamir Khan. Not only that, but Nupur has also trained Sushmita Sen for more than ten years.
5. Nupur Shikhare's educational qualifications
On October 17, 1985, Nupur was born in Pune. He graduated from Mumbai's R.A. Poddar College of Commerce and Economics after finishing his education at S.D. Kataria High School.