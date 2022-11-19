Nupur Shikhare, Ira Khan's fiance, son of dance teacher, is a tennis player, fitness freak; know about his humble life

Ira Khan, the daughter of Aamir Khan, was overjoyed when her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare proposed to her at an event a few months ago. She accepted right away, and the proposal quickly went viral. Netizens have been curious about Nupur ever since Ira started posting about him, so if you're one of them, keep reading to learn more about him.