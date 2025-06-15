5 . About Lamborghini Urus SE

Lamborghini Urus SE is a new, hybrid SUV, which means it runs on both petrol and electricity. It’s a luxury performance SUV, blending the power of a sports car with the comfort and space of a big car. This SUV comes with a battery that gives up to 60 km of driving without using fuel. As per the reports, the ex-showroom price of this SUV is 4.57 crore. As CarWale and CarTrade, including RTO, insurance, and other costs, the on-road price of this SUV is 5.39- 5.42 crore.