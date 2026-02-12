Not just Rajpal Yadav: Bollywood stars including actors, directors, producers who faced trouble in cheque bounce cases

Lamborghini Crash: How much did Kanpur tobacco tycoon pay to get bail for Shivam Mishra?
BOLLYWOOD
Aman Wadhwa | Feb 12, 2026, 03:37 PM IST
1.Ram Gopal Varma
Director Ram Gopal Varma was convicted in a cheque bounce case filed by a supplier dating back to 2018, with a Mumbai court sentencing him to three months' simple imprisonment and ordering Rs 3.72 lakh compensation to the complainant. A non-bailable warrant was issued at one stage due to his absence, though he was out on bail.
2.Rajkumar Santoshi
Veteran filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi was embroiled in a cheque bounce dispute arising from a Rs 1 crore loan given by a businessman for film production. A court in Jamnagar convicted him, sentencing him to two years' imprisonment and ordering a Rs 2 crore fine, though the order was later stayed as he secured bail while appealing the judgement in 2024.
3.Ameesha Patel
The Gadar actress Ameesha Patel was summoned by a Moradabad court in a cheque bounce case stemming from a 2017 event deal dispute in which she allegedly issued a Rs 2 lakh cheque that was dishonoured; the court ordered her to appear in person in 2026. In 2018, she was involved in another such case when a Jharkhand-based producer invested Rs 2.5 crore for Ameesha's film Desi Magic, that never materialised. The case was disposed of when Patel repaid the entire amount of Rs 2.5 crore in 2024.
4.Koena Mitra
In 2019, the Musafir actress Koena Mitra was convicted and sentenced to six months' imprisonment in a 2013 cheque bounce case after failing to repay a loan of Rs 3 lakh. She was also ordered to pay Rs 4.64 lakh, including Rs 1.64 lakh as interest. Mitra planned to challenge the verdict in a higher court.
5.Ranjha Vikram Singh
Actor Ranjha Vikram Singh was convicted in a cheque bounce case in Jharkhand, where he was sentenced to one year in prison after issuing a bounced cheque of about Rs 1 crore taken ostensibly to make a film; the court also directed him to pay Rs 1.20 crore to the complainant.
6.Alka Kaushal
TV and film actress Alka Kaushal was sentenced to a two-year jail term in a cheque bounce case in Punjab after issuing two Rs 25 lakh cheques that bounced against a Rs 50 lakh borrowing; her mother was also implicated in the case.
7.Kawal Sharma
Director Kawal Sharma faced legal trouble over a long-standing cheque bounce case dating back to 2013, for which he was convicted under Section 138; he evaded the sentence for years but was later arrested in Mumbai after absconding, having been sentenced to about one year’s imprisonment and a fine.
8.Rajpal Yadav
Rajpal Yadav’s long-running cheque bounce saga, originating from loans taken for his 2010 film Ata Pata Laapata, saw multiple dishonoured cheques and court summons over the years. After failing to honor repayment directives in a case involving nearly Rs 9 crore in dues, Yadav surrendered himself to Tihar Jail in February 2025 following orders from Delhi High Court.