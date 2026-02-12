Not just Rajpal Yadav: Bollywood stars including actors, directors, producers who faced trouble in cheque bounce cases

3 . Ameesha Patel

The Gadar actress Ameesha Patel was summoned by a Moradabad court in a cheque bounce case stemming from a 2017 event deal dispute in which she allegedly issued a Rs 2 lakh cheque that was dishonoured; the court ordered her to appear in person in 2026. In 2018, she was involved in another such case when a Jharkhand-based producer invested Rs 2.5 crore for Ameesha's film Desi Magic, that never materialised. The case was disposed of when Patel repaid the entire amount of Rs 2.5 crore in 2024.