Not Irrfan, but this actor was offered Slumdog Millionaire first, he rejected film, later regretted his decision

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Amit said that he was considered to play Dev Patel's brother, but Danny felt that he was too matured to play that part. Amit even suggested that he could lose weight to look younger, but the director didn't agree with it. "He (Danny) said that the part I auditioned for looked a bit older for that. I was desperate to do it so I assured him that I would lose weight and look young for the part. He then said something amazing to me.‘We know you can do it, but what about the maturity? You have so many years of experience, how will you reduce that when you act? You’ll end up just acting." Finally, the role went to Madhur Mittal.