Not Irrfan, but this actor was offered Slumdog Millionaire first, he rejected film, later regretted his decision

Before Irrfan, the 2009 Oscar-winning drama was offered to this actor, but he rejected the role and later regretted his decision.
Director Danny Boyle's 2009 film Slumdog Millionaire was one of the most discussed films of that year. The Oscar-winning film stars the late Irrfan with Anil Kapoor, Dev Patel, Freda Pinto, and Saurabh Shukla in the key roles. However, before Irrfan, another actor was considered for the same role. He was offered two roles in the films, but later, he was dropped from one role, and the second one went to Irrfan.
1. Amit Sial
Actor Amit Sial (known for Inside Edge, Maharani, Mirzapur, and Raid) was considered for Slumdog Millionaire. However, he ended up losing the movie and lost a key role to the late Irrfan.
2. Amit Sial was considered to play Dev Patel's brother
In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Amit said that he was considered to play Dev Patel's brother, but Danny felt that he was too matured to play that part. Amit even suggested that he could lose weight to look younger, but the director didn't agree with it. "He (Danny) said that the part I auditioned for looked a bit older for that. I was desperate to do it so I assured him that I would lose weight and look young for the part. He then said something amazing to me.‘We know you can do it, but what about the maturity? You have so many years of experience, how will you reduce that when you act? You’ll end up just acting." Finally, the role went to Madhur Mittal.
3. Amit Sial said no to Irrfan's role
After getting rejected for a role, Amit was approached to play the role of the police inspector. This time, Amit rejected the offer. "Mujhe message aaya ki voh jo police wala hai na, jo interrogate karta hai, jo baadme Irrfan Khan ne kiya tha, woh karoge kya? To mujhe uska importance script mein samajh nahi aaya. Shayad uss waqt itni akal nahi thi, aur mujhe laga ki yaar ye to kuch hai hi nahi, toh bas question poochta hai."
4. Amit Sial on losing film to Irrfan
In the same interview he said that although he regretted his decision, he thought Irrfan was perfect for the role. "I saw Irrfan Khan doing the role and creating magic in it. But I think whatever happens, is for the best."
5. Amit Sial's latest projects
On the work front, Amit was last seen in Randeep Hooda's Swatantrya Veer Savarkar and recent-released film Tikdum.
