Not Amitabh Bachchan, but this superstar was signed for Deewaar, Big B got blockbuster because...

Amitabh Bachchan was not the original choice for Deewaar, and another star was signed by the producer for the film.
The 1975 action-drama Deewaar is among the biggest blockbusters of the year. The film further strengthened Amitabh Bachchan's stature as an 'Angry Young Man' in Bollywood. However, not many know that he wasn't the original choice for the film.
1. Rajesh Khanna was producer's original choice for Deewaar
Not Amitabh Bachchan, but Rajesh Khanna was producer Gulshan Rai's original choice for Deewaar. Rai even signed Rajesh Khanna for the film.
2. Salim-Javed insisted to sign Amitabh Bachchan for Deewaar
Deewaar was written by the terrific writer-duo Salim-Javed, and it was the perseverance of the duo that gave Amitabh Bachchan one of his most memorable roles.
3. Why Salim-Javed wanted Amitabh Bachchan for Deewaar
In an old interview, Salim-Javed revealed why they wanted Amitabh Bachchan for Deewaar. Salim Khan said, "Rajesh Khanna was signed by Mr. Gulshan Rai for his next film. But we very strongly felt ki iss role ki jo ideal casting hai woh Amitabh Bachchan hai and we insisted ki agar yeh kahani aapko banana hai toh isme Amitabh Bachchan hi kam karenge."
4. Salim-Javed believed Amitabh Bachchan was 'ideal casting' for Zanjeer, Deewaar
In the same interview, Salim-Javed agreed that Zanjeer and Deewaar wouldn't have been bigger hits if Amitabh Bachchan would not have led them. Salim Khan said, "Shayad picture chal jati agar koi dusra hota. But it would not have been an ideal casting. It would have been a compromised casting."
5. Box office collection of Deewaar
Deewaar was released in cinemas on January 24, 1975. Made in a reported budget of Rs 1.30 crore, the film earned Rs 7.50 crore worldwide.
