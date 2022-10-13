Search icon
Nora Fatehi sets internet ablaze in red shimmery dress, photos go viral

Take a look at Nora Fatehi's sizzling hot photos here.

  • Oct 13, 2022, 01:39 PM IST

Nora Fatehi, one of India's most stylish actresses, regularly astounds her fans with her sensual photos in gorgeous attire. She just posted pictures of herself wearing a gorgeous red dress that suited her well.

Nora Fatehi's outfit

Nora Fatehi's outfit
1/5

In these photos, Nora Fatehi can be seen flaunting her sexy curves in a shimmery red dress.

Nora Fatehi's hairdo

Nora Fatehi's hairdo
2/5

Nora Fatehi kept her hair open and it went well with her amazing look.

Nora Fatehi's accessories

Nora Fatehi's accessories
3/5

Nora Fatehi' opted for minimal acesories. She wore a neckpiece and a ring only. 

Nora Fatehi's post

Nora Fatehi's post
4/5

Nora Fatehi took to Instagram and shared a bunch of photos with a fruit emoji in the caption.

Fans react to Nora Fatehi's post

Fans react to Nora Fatehi's post
5/5

Nora Fatehi's fans rushed to the comment section of the post and called the actress a diva.

