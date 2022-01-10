Nora Fatehi's sizzling pictures in multi-coloured bodycon dress go VIRAL!

Nora Fatehi shared super glamorous pictures from the latest photoshoot on her Instagram handle.
Nora Fatehi keeps sharing her glamorous pictures on her Instagram. She dropped a series of pictures from her latest photoshoot on Monday 10 January in which the actress is seen wearing a leopard-print bodycon dress. Have a look at the pictures here. (All images: Nora Fatehi)
1. Nora Fatehi's outfit
Nora Fatehi wore an outfit by fashion designer Elie Madi from the Yas Couture House of Fashion. The actress looked extremely hot in the multi-coloured bodycon dress.
2. Nora Fatehi's poses
Nora Fatehi flaunted her sexy curves in the pictures making striking poses just like a leopard or a tiger, which she also used for the caption for her post.
3. Dance Meri Rani
Nora Fatehi's latest music video with her rumoured boyfriend Guru Randhawa titled 'Dance Meri Rani' has gone viral on social media with people making videos and reels on the same.
4. Nora Fatehi's full-fledged acting role
The actress has appeared in multiple cameos and dance videos in Bollywood, but she showed her acting skills in 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' in which she portrayed a RAW spy Heena Rehman.
5. Nora Fatehi's social media presence
Nora is highly active on social media with close to 37 million followers on Instagram. She keeps treating her fans with amazing pictures that go viral in minutes.