Nora Fatehi looks sizzling hot in orange saree featuring plunging neckline, check out photos

Take a look at the gorgeous images of the actress Nora Fatehi that have recently gone viral.

  • DNA Web Team
  • Sep 05, 2022, 09:35 PM IST

One of India's most fashionable actresses, Nora Fatehi frequently astounds her fans with her sensual images in stunning outfits. She was recently seen outside the Jhalak Dikhhla Ja 10 sets looking gorgeous in a saree.

1. Nora Fatehi's outfit

The saree Nora Fatehi was wearing was orange and had a frilled pallu.

2. Nora Fatehi's hairdo

Nora Fatehi styled her hair with side bangs and a half-high ponytail.

3. Nora Fatehi's makeup

Nora Fatehi wore a perfect base, pink lipshade, and shimmering eyeshadow.

4. Nora Fatehi strikes a pose for the lens

Nora Fatehi turned around and struck a stunning pose for the paps.

5. Nora Fatehi's current project

Nora Fatehi opted to pair the gorgeous saree with a few rings, earrings, and a neckpiece.

6. Nora Fatehi's current project

Currently, Nora Fatehi is a judge in the dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Ja 10.

