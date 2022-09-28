Search icon
Nora Fatehi flaunts sexy curves in shimmery bodycon dress, photos go viral

Check out Nora Fatehi's sexy viral photos here.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Sep 28, 2022, 05:09 PM IST

One of India's most fashionable actresses, Nora Fatehi frequently astounds her fans with her sensual images in stunning outfits. She recently shared photos wearing a stunning red dress that looked amazing on her.

1. Nora Fatehi's outfit

Nora Fatehi's outfit
1/6

Nora Fatehi donned a gorgeous body con dress that complemented her perfectly.

2. Nora Fatehi's hairdo

Nora Fatehi's hairdo
2/6

Nora Fatehi had bangs in the front and a bun for her hairstyle.

3. Nora Fatehi's makeup

Nora Fatehi's makeup
3/6

Nora Fatehi donned flawless makeup. She went for dark lips, subtle eye shadow and highlighter. 

4. Nora Fatehi's accessories

Nora Fatehi's accessories
4/6

Nora Fatehi wore some finger rings and a pair of earrings.

5. Nora Fatehi's post

Nora Fatehi's post
5/6

Nora Fatehi captioned her post as, "it ain't no getting rid of me…I come in every room and draw attention like a centerpiece.."

6. Fans react to Nora Fatehi's post

Fans react to Nora Fatehi's post
6/6

Fans were quick to praise the actress. Some called her hot while others called her stunning.

