Nora Fatehi flaunts sexy curves in shimmery bodycon dress, photos go viral

Check out Nora Fatehi's sexy viral photos here.
One of India's most fashionable actresses, Nora Fatehi frequently astounds her fans with her sensual images in stunning outfits. She recently shared photos wearing a stunning red dress that looked amazing on her.
1. Nora Fatehi's outfit
Nora Fatehi donned a gorgeous body con dress that complemented her perfectly.
2. Nora Fatehi's hairdo
Nora Fatehi had bangs in the front and a bun for her hairstyle.
3. Nora Fatehi's makeup
Nora Fatehi donned flawless makeup. She went for dark lips, subtle eye shadow and highlighter.
4. Nora Fatehi's accessories
Nora Fatehi wore some finger rings and a pair of earrings.
5. Nora Fatehi's post
Nora Fatehi captioned her post as, "it ain't no getting rid of me…I come in every room and draw attention like a centerpiece.."
6. Fans react to Nora Fatehi's post
Fans were quick to praise the actress. Some called her hot while others called her stunning.