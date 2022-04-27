Search icon
In pics: Nora Fatehi looks seductive in white body-hugging dress

Yet again Nora Fatehi has raised the temperature, and she is looking sizzling hot in her white outfit. Let's adore her OOTD.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Apr 27, 2022, 08:55 PM IST

Time and again, Nora Fatehi has proved to be the epitome of beauty, and she can look sensuous and charming at the same time. The Dilbar of Bollywood was spotted today afternoon, and she again left us mesmerised with her charm. Let's discuss it more with her latest photos, shall we begin? (All images source: Viral Bhayani) 

1. The white goddess

1/5

Nora Fatehi was spotted shooting for Dance Deewane Juniors, and she was looking like a goddess in the white body-hugging dress. 

2. Nora Fatehi- The viral queen

2/5

It won't be an exaggeration if we call Nora the viral queen, as she usually sets the internet on fire with her sexy looks. 

3. Nora Fatehi's hall to fame

3/5

Nora Fatehi became a nationwide's crush with her song Dilbar from 2018's superhit Satyameva Jayate. It was followed by another sensational chartbuster Saki Saki from Batla House. Her sensuous moves in Garmi from the movie Street Dancer 3 went on to break records. 

4. Nora Fatehi's stint with reality shows

4/5

Apart from making a notable presence in films, Nora has also been associated with popular reality shows like Bigg Boss 9, Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa, Dance Plus 4, India's Best Dancer, and the most recent Dance Deewane Juniors. 

5. Nora Fatehi's upcoming projects

5/5

As per the reports, Nora will soon share the screen with Sidharth Malhotra on a rendition of Yohani's viral song Manike Mage Hithe for the movie Thank God. 

