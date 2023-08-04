Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

Celebrities arrived at the ND Studio, Karjat to attend the last rites of noted art director Nitin Desai. Trigger warning: This article contains potential descriptions of self-harm.
Two days after Nitin Chandrakant Desai's demise, the last rites of Bollywood art director took place at ND Studio, Karjat on August 4. Several celebrities attended the final journey of Nitin Desai and paid their last respect to the departed soul. Desai, best known for magnum opus like Lagaan and Jodhaa Akbar, was found dead in his own studio in Karjat on August 2. The veteran art director was found hanging. And as per media reports, police suspect suicide but have not conclusively stated the cause of his death.
1. Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan has closely worked with Nitin Desai during Lagaan. In this photo, Aamir was captured paying respects to the mortal remains of Nitin Desai.
2. Ashutosh Gowariker
The art direction of Ashutosh Gowariker's mega-hits such as Lagaan and Jodhaa Akbar was handled by talented Nitin Desai. Ashutosh was among the early arrival celebrity at ND Studio.
3. Sonali Kulkarni and Subodh Bhave
Marathi cinema's popular actors Sonali Kulkarni and Subodh Bhave also attended the last rites of Nitin Desai.
4. Mukesh Rishi
Popular character actor Mukesh Rishi was also among the attendee of Nitin Desai's funeral.
5. Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali also paid respect to the departed soul and mourned over the tragic loss. Nitin and Sanjay have worked together in films such as Khamoshi- The Musical, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, and Devdas.
6. Film fraternity mourning the loss of Nitin Desai
In this photo, Aamir Khan, Manoj Joshi, and Ashutosh Gowariker were captured grieving over the loss of the talented Nitin Desai.