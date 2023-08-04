Search icon
Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

Celebrities arrived at the ND Studio, Karjat to attend the last rites of noted art director Nitin Desai. Trigger warning: This article contains potential descriptions of self-harm.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 04, 2023, 05:53 PM IST

Two days after Nitin Chandrakant Desai's demise, the last rites of Bollywood art director took place at ND Studio, Karjat on August 4. Several celebrities attended the final journey of Nitin Desai and paid their last respect to the departed soul. Desai, best known for magnum opus like Lagaan and Jodhaa Akbar, was found dead in his own studio in Karjat on August 2. The veteran art director was found hanging. And as per media reports, police suspect suicide but have not conclusively stated the cause of his death.

1. Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan
1/6

Aamir Khan has closely worked with Nitin Desai during Lagaan. In this photo, Aamir was captured paying respects to the mortal remains of Nitin Desai. 

2. Ashutosh Gowariker

Ashutosh Gowariker
2/6

The art direction of Ashutosh Gowariker's mega-hits such as Lagaan and Jodhaa Akbar was handled by talented Nitin Desai. Ashutosh was among the early arrival celebrity at ND Studio. 



3. Sonali Kulkarni and Subodh Bhave

Sonali Kulkarni and Subodh Bhave
3/6

Marathi cinema's popular actors Sonali Kulkarni and Subodh Bhave also attended the last rites of Nitin Desai. 



4. Mukesh Rishi

Mukesh Rishi
4/6

Popular character actor Mukesh Rishi was also among the attendee of Nitin Desai's funeral. 



5. Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali
5/6

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali also paid respect to the departed soul and mourned over the tragic loss. Nitin and Sanjay have worked together in films such as Khamoshi- The Musical, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, and Devdas. 



6. Film fraternity mourning the loss of Nitin Desai

Film fraternity mourning the loss of Nitin Desai
6/6

In this photo, Aamir Khan, Manoj Joshi, and Ashutosh Gowariker were captured grieving over the loss of the talented Nitin Desai. 



