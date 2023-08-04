Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

Two days after Nitin Chandrakant Desai's demise, the last rites of Bollywood art director took place at ND Studio, Karjat on August 4. Several celebrities attended the final journey of Nitin Desai and paid their last respect to the departed soul. Desai, best known for magnum opus like Lagaan and Jodhaa Akbar, was found dead in his own studio in Karjat on August 2. The veteran art director was found hanging. And as per media reports, police suspect suicide but have not conclusively stated the cause of his death.