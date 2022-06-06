Neha Kakkar birthday: Garmi, Aankh Maarey, Dilbar, other popular songs by the singer

On Neha Kakkar's 34th birthday, here's a look at some of her most popular songs from Kala Chashma to Aankh Maarey.
Neha Kakkar celebrates her 34th birthday today. Neha, who began her journey in the second season of Indian Idol from where she was eliminated early in the show, has went on to judge the last three seasons of the popular singing reality show. On her special occasion today, here's a look at her most popular songs. (All images: File photos)
1. Aankh Maarey
Neha Kakkar sang this superhit remake by Tanishk Bagchi, featured on Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan in Simmba from Rohit Shetty's cop universe, along with Mika and original singer Kumar Sanu.
2. Kala Chashma
Again a remake, Neha Kakkar crooned this track, remixed by Badshah, featured on Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif in Nitya Mehra's science fiction romantic drama Baar Baar Dekho.
3. Garmi
An original song by Badshah, Neha Kakkar sang this track along with the rapper for Remo D'Souza's dance film Street Dancer 3D. The track was featured on Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi.
4. Dilbar
Recreated by Tanishk Bagchi for Milap Milan Zaveri's crime actioner Satyameva Jayate 2, this song by Neha Kakkar became a raging hit as Nora Fatehi looked sensuous in its video.
5. Second Hand Jawani
Composed by Pritam for Homi Adajania's romcom Cocktail, this song by Neha Kakkar was featured on the film's main three leads - Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan, and Diana Penty.
6. Coca Cola
Neha Kakkar's another hit is Coca Cola, recreated by Tanishk Bagchi for Laxman Utekar's romantic comedy Luka Chuppi starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles.
7. O Saki Saki
Tanishk Bagchi recreated O Saki Saki for Nikkhil Advani's action thriller Batla House. Neha Kakkar sang this hit song which became viral as sizzling Nora Fatehi grooved to its beats.